Trending ETFs

Fidelity® SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund

mutual fund
FEMVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.16 +0.04 +0.33%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (FEMVX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund

FEMVX | Fund

$12.16

$2.78 B

4.34%

$0.53

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.78 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FEMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 12, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Regan

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the Fidelity Emerging Markets Value Focus Index℠ and in depositary receipts representing securities included in the index. The Fidelity Emerging Markets Value Focus Index℠ is designed to reflect the performance of large and mid-cap stocks in emerging markets that have attractive valuation metrics. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, earnings growth, country weightings and the effect of foreign taxes to attempt to replicate the returns of the Fidelity Emerging Markets Value Focus Index℠. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.
Read More

FEMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -11.0% 30.2% 28.48%
1 Yr 9.5% -12.7% 29.2% 50.57%
3 Yr 2.2%* -16.8% 12.9% 21.52%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -50.1% 7.2% 26.16%
2021 0.5% -18.2% 13.6% 21.01%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -30.3% 30.2% 27.02%
1 Yr 9.5% -48.9% 29.2% 46.61%
3 Yr 2.2%* -16.1% 12.9% 23.15%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -50.1% 7.2% 26.16%
2021 0.5% -18.2% 13.6% 21.01%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FEMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEMVX Category Low Category High FEMVX % Rank
Net Assets 2.78 B 717 K 102 B 21.23%
Number of Holdings 218 10 6734 26.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 669 M 340 K 19.3 B 29.27%
Weighting of Top 10 24.67% 2.8% 71.7% 79.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.94%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEMVX % Rank
Stocks 		100.03% 0.90% 110.97% 2.95%
Bonds 		0.07% -0.03% 48.23% 11.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 45.19%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 40.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 32.56%
Cash 		-0.10% -23.67% 20.19% 95.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEMVX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		90.23% 0.00% 100.00% 79.38%
Government 		9.77% 0.00% 70.66% 6.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 41.50%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 30.90%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.98%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 30.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEMVX % Rank
US 		0.07% -0.59% 27.81% 4.75%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 48.82% 37.74%

FEMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.03% 41.06% 97.21%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 2.00% 3.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 190.00% 28.78%

FEMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEMVX Category Low Category High FEMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.34% 0.00% 12.61% 3.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEMVX Category Low Category High FEMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.53% -1.98% 17.62% 3.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FEMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2020

2.05

2.1%

Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.

Louis Bottari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2020

2.05

2.1%

Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.

Payal Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2020

2.05

2.1%

Payal Gupta joined Geode in 2019, Ms. Gupta has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Ms. Gupta worked at State Street Global Advisors from 2005 to 2019, most recently as senior portfolio manager. Before joining SSGA in 2005, she worked as an analyst at Concentra Integrated Services and at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Gupta holds an MBA with specialization in Investments and Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Bay Path University.

Peter Matthew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2020

2.05

2.1%

Peter Matthew is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode Capital Management, LLC since 2007. Prior to joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005. Peter Matthews, PhD, is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager. He was the trading system creator for all MINT systems and a Founding Partner of Mint Investment Management Company (MINT) in 1984 based on systems he originally created in 1981. MINT was the first CTA to exceed $1bn in AUM (in 1991). Peter was MINT’s Portfolio Manager throughout its existence from 1984-2000. MINT achieved 30% gross compound annual returns with no losing years from 1981-1993. MINT formed a 50/50 partnership with the Man Group and was the catalyst for Man’s $42.4bn (as of December 2009) business today. Peter received the Donchian Award in 1994 for his lifetime contributions to the Managed Funds Industry and was Founder/Chairman Emeritus for the Foundation for Managed Derivatives Research. MINT created the first guaranteed fund with Ord Westpac, Australia and was profiled in the book, Market Wizards. Dr. Matthews received his MA and PhD in Statistics from The American University in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Massey Foundation Fellowship throughout his PhD program. He received his BA in Mathematics and Economics from Carleton University, Canada where he was an Ontario Scholar.

Navid Sohrabi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Navid Sohrabi is portfolio manager of Geode Capital Management, LLC. Since joining Geode in 2019, Mr. Sohrabi has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Sohrabi worked at DWS, most recently as an index portfolio manager. Mr. Sohrabi was Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager and quantitative multi-asset strategist in the Passive Asset Management business since 2015. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Sohrabi served as a derivatives trader for several institutional asset managers and commodity trading advisors where he developed and managed systematic risk and trading strategies in equities, options, fx and futures. Mr. Sohrabi earned a BA in neurobiology from the University of California, Berkley, and a Masters of Financial Engineering from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

