Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.6%
1 yr return
6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$3.69 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.5%
Expense Ratio 0.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.49%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, including securities convertible into common stocks. The Fund generally invests predominantly in common stocks, and the remainder of its assets in other equity-related instruments such as convertible securities and equity-linked notes (ELNs).
While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities, but does not currently anticipate investing more than 15% of its total assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.
The Fund’s strategy is to invest in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities that the Fund’s investment manager considers to be financially strong, with a focus on "blue chip" companies. The investment manager applies a "bottom-up" approach to investing in individual securities. The investment manager will assess the market price of a company's securities relative to the investment manager's evaluation of the company's long-term earnings, cash flow potential and balance sheet strength. The investment manager also considers a company's price/earnings ratio, return on capital, profit margins and asset value. The Fund’s investment manager considers dividend yield and the opportunity for dividend growth in selecting stocks for the Fund because the investment manager believes that, over time, dividend income can contribute significantly to total return and can be a more consistent source of investment return than capital appreciation.
|Period
|FEIQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|56.47%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|32.26%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|51.14%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|33.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|47.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|FEIQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|48.86%
|2021
|8.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|48.70%
|2020
|0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|27.52%
|2019
|4.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|49.27%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|16.57%
|FEIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEIQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.69 B
|1 M
|151 B
|22.32%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|2
|1727
|47.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.1 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|21.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.49%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|35.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEIQX % Rank
|Stocks
|81.25%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|98.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|12.57%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|0.25%
|Cash
|3.40%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|18.94%
|Bonds
|2.77%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|2.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|37.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|38.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEIQX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.76%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|58.19%
|Consumer Defense
|14.89%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|8.15%
|Healthcare
|14.63%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|78.39%
|Industrials
|14.29%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|17.12%
|Energy
|9.97%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|21.95%
|Utilities
|9.02%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|8.73%
|Technology
|6.40%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|90.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.44%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|76.06%
|Basic Materials
|3.24%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|52.70%
|Real Estate
|3.07%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|44.89%
|Communication Services
|1.29%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|93.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEIQX % Rank
|US
|75.57%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|95.70%
|Non US
|5.68%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|40.28%
|FEIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.53%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|85.28%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|70.59%
|FEIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FEIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FEIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.49%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|35.12%
|FEIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEIQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.92%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|10.06%
|FEIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FEIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEIQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.80%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|23.91%
|FEIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$1.843
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2021
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2020
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2018
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2017
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2017
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2017
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2005
16.68
16.7%
Mr. Muschott is a vice president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He has been with Franklin Templeton Investments since 1998. Mr. Muschott holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Matt Quinlan is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Equity Income Fund and a co-manager of the Franklin Income Fund and the Franklin Convertible Securities Fund. Mr. Quinlan is the leader of the Consumer Research Team and he has research coverage responsibilities for the retail and consumer products sectors. He also analyzes debt and equity investments for the Core/Hybrid Team. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Mr. Quinlan worked in investment banking at Citigroup.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
