Franklin Equity Income Fund

mutual fund
FEIQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.16 -0.1 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (FISEX) Primary C (FRETX) Retirement (FREIX) Adv (FEIFX) Retirement (FEIQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Equity Income Fund

FEIQX | Fund

$29.16

$3.69 B

2.92%

$0.85

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$3.69 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.49%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FEIQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    5407112
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alan Muschott

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, including securities convertible into common stocks. The Fund generally invests predominantly in common stocks, and the remainder of its assets in other equity-related instruments such as convertible securities and equity-linked notes (ELNs).

While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, but does not currently anticipate investing more than 15% of its total assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The Fund’s strategy is to invest in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities that the Fund’s investment manager considers to be financially strong, with a focus on "blue chip" companies. The investment manager applies a "bottom-up" approach to investing in individual securities. The investment manager will assess the market price of a company's securities relative to the investment manager's evaluation of the company's long-term earnings, cash flow potential and balance sheet strength. The investment manager also considers a company's price/earnings ratio, return on capital, profit margins and asset value. The Fund’s investment manager considers dividend yield and the opportunity for dividend growth in selecting stocks for the Fund because the investment manager believes that, over time, dividend income can contribute significantly to total return and can be a more consistent source of investment return than capital appreciation.

Read More

FEIQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -13.6% 215.2% 56.47%
1 Yr 6.7% -58.6% 197.5% 32.26%
3 Yr 6.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 51.14%
5 Yr 2.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 33.70%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 47.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -65.1% 22.3% 48.86%
2021 8.0% -25.3% 25.5% 48.70%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 27.52%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 49.27%
2018 -2.2% -9.4% 3.1% 16.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -13.6% 215.2% 53.53%
1 Yr 6.7% -58.6% 197.5% 29.37%
3 Yr 6.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 51.32%
5 Yr 3.0%* -15.1% 32.0% 36.46%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 44.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -65.1% 22.3% 48.86%
2021 8.0% -25.3% 25.5% 48.78%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 27.43%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 49.27%
2018 -1.9% -8.9% 3.3% 36.24%

NAV & Total Return History

FEIQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEIQX Category Low Category High FEIQX % Rank
Net Assets 3.69 B 1 M 151 B 22.32%
Number of Holdings 82 2 1727 47.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.1 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 21.92%
Weighting of Top 10 30.49% 5.0% 99.2% 35.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.77%
  2. Franklin IFT Money Market 3.48%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.17%
  4. Morgan Stanley 3.10%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co 2.97%
  6. Target Corp 2.86%
  7. Chevron Corp 2.82%
  8. Duke Energy Corp 2.82%
  9. Medtronic PLC 2.78%
  10. Bank of America Corp 2.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEIQX % Rank
Stocks 		81.25% 28.02% 125.26% 98.84%
Preferred Stocks 		12.57% 0.00% 12.57% 0.25%
Cash 		3.40% -88.20% 71.98% 18.94%
Bonds 		2.77% 0.00% 80.18% 2.48%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 37.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 38.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEIQX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.76% 0.00% 58.05% 58.19%
Consumer Defense 		14.89% 0.00% 34.10% 8.15%
Healthcare 		14.63% 0.00% 30.08% 78.39%
Industrials 		14.29% 0.00% 42.76% 17.12%
Energy 		9.97% 0.00% 54.00% 21.95%
Utilities 		9.02% 0.00% 27.04% 8.73%
Technology 		6.40% 0.00% 54.02% 90.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.44% 0.00% 22.74% 76.06%
Basic Materials 		3.24% 0.00% 21.69% 52.70%
Real Estate 		3.07% 0.00% 90.54% 44.89%
Communication Services 		1.29% 0.00% 26.58% 93.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEIQX % Rank
US 		75.57% 24.51% 121.23% 95.70%
Non US 		5.68% 0.00% 41.42% 40.28%

FEIQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.04% 45.41% 85.28%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.50% 30.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 70.59%

Sales Fees

FEIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FEIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.49% 0.00% 488.00% 35.12%

FEIQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEIQX Category Low Category High FEIQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.92% 0.00% 41.90% 10.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEIQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEIQX Category Low Category High FEIQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.80% -1.51% 4.28% 23.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEIQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FEIQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alan Muschott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2005

16.68

16.7%

Mr. Muschott is a vice president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He has been with Franklin Templeton Investments since 1998. Mr. Muschott holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Matthew Quinlan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Matt Quinlan is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Equity Income Fund and a co-manager of the Franklin Income Fund and the Franklin Convertible Securities Fund. Mr. Quinlan is the leader of the Consumer Research Team and he has research coverage responsibilities for the retail and consumer products sectors. He also analyzes debt and equity investments for the Core/Hybrid Team. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Mr. Quinlan worked in investment banking at Citigroup.

Todd Brighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

