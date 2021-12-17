Home
First Eagle High Income Fund

mutual fund
FEHTX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FEHIX) Primary (FEHTX) C (FEHCX) A (FEHAX) Retirement (FEHRX) Retirement (EARHX) Retirement (FIHRX) Retirement (FERHX)
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$176 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FEHTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Eagle Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the High Income Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt instruments that are below investment grade, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such high yield instruments may include corporate bonds and loans, municipal bonds, convertible securities, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in, and count for the purposes of this 80% allotment, unrated securities or other instruments deemed by the Fund’s Adviser to be below investment grade. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation and, in doing

so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

The Fund may invest its assets in the securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest (typically for hedging purposes) in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, credit default swaps, and swaps and options on indices.

The Fund may invest in securities with any investment rating or time to maturity.

For more information about the High Income Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.

FEHTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FEHTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEHTX Category Low Category High FEHTX % Rank
Net Assets 176 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 156 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 32.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 18.62% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. General Motors Financial Co., Inc. 2.84%
  2. CITGO Petroleum Corp. 2.21%
  3. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 2.06%
  4. Taylor Morrison Communities, Inc. 1.83%
  5. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 1.70%
  6. Mexico Remittances Funding Fiduciary Estate Management Sarl 1.69%
  7. SEG Holding LLC 1.68%
  8. Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 1.61%
  9. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. 1.54%
  10. IHO Verwaltungs GmbH 1.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEHTX % Rank
Bonds 		91.82% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		8.18% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEHTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		7.20% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEHTX % Rank
US 		91.82% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FEHTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FEHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FEHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FEHTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEHTX Category Low Category High FEHTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEHTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEHTX Category Low Category High FEHTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEHTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FEHTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

