Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$176 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its investment objective, the High Income Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt instruments that are below investment grade, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such high yield instruments may include corporate bonds and loans, municipal bonds, convertible securities, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in, and count for the purposes of this 80% allotment, unrated securities or other instruments deemed by the Fund’s Adviser to be below investment grade. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation and, in doing
so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).
The Fund may invest its assets in the securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest (typically for hedging purposes) in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, credit default swaps, and swaps and options on indices.
The Fund may invest in securities with any investment rating or time to maturity.
For more information about the High Income Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.
|Period
|FEHTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FEHTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|FEHTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FEHTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEHTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|176 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|156
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.8 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.62%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEHTX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|8.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEHTX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.20%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEHTX % Rank
|US
|91.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEHTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEHTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEHTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FEHTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEHTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|FEHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEHTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FEHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
