To pursue its investment objective, the High Income Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt instruments that are below investment grade, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such high yield instruments may include corporate bonds and loans, municipal bonds, convertible securities, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in, and count for the purposes of this 80% allotment, unrated securities or other instruments deemed by the Fund’s Adviser to be below investment grade. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation and, in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

The Fund may invest its assets in the securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest (typically for hedging purposes) in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, credit default swaps, and swaps and options on indices.

The Fund may invest in securities with any investment rating or time to maturity.

For more information about the High Income Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.