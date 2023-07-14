Home
Trending ETFs

First Eagle High Income Fund

mutual fund
FEHRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.03 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (FEHIX) Primary C (FEHCX) A (FEHAX) Retirement (FEHRX) Retirement (EARHX) Retirement (FIHRX) Retirement (FERHX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Eagle High Income Fund

FEHRX | Fund

$8.03

$195 M

5.08%

$0.41

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$195 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.11%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Eagle High Income Fund

FEHRX | Fund

$8.03

$195 M

5.08%

$0.41

0.92%

FEHRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Eagle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Meigs

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the High Income Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt instruments that are below investment grade, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such high yield instruments may include corporate bonds and loans, municipal bonds, convertible securities, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in, and count for the purposes of this 80% allotment, unrated securities or other instruments deemed by the Fund’s Adviser to be below investment grade. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation and, in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

The Fund may invest its assets in the securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest (typically for hedging purposes) in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, credit default swaps, and swaps and options on indices.

The Fund may invest in securities with any investment rating or time to maturity.

For more information about the High Income Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.

Read More

FEHRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEHRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -7.1% 10.3% 50.58%
1 Yr 2.8% -9.9% 18.7% 18.27%
3 Yr -1.5%* -11.5% 72.4% 25.58%
5 Yr -2.0%* -14.3% 37.5% 35.20%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 76.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEHRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -33.4% 3.6% 21.33%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 71.58%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 70.9% 17.22%
2019 1.0% -1.1% 5.1% 90.05%
2018 -1.2% -4.0% 0.1% 16.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEHRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -14.3% 7.8% 47.37%
1 Yr 2.8% -18.1% 22.2% 12.41%
3 Yr -1.5%* -11.5% 72.4% 25.19%
5 Yr -2.0%* -14.3% 37.5% 38.16%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 71.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEHRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -33.4% 3.6% 21.48%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 71.43%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 70.9% 17.22%
2019 1.0% -1.0% 5.1% 90.70%
2018 -1.2% -4.0% 0.2% 30.28%

NAV & Total Return History

FEHRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEHRX Category Low Category High FEHRX % Rank
Net Assets 195 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 69.25%
Number of Holdings 172 2 2736 81.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.8 M -492 M 2.55 B 65.74%
Weighting of Top 10 16.20% 3.0% 100.0% 24.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Southeastern Grocers 6.98%
  2. Southeastern Grocers Inc Ordinary Shares 4.36%
  3. Antero Resources Corporation 5.625% 2.70%
  4. DCP Midstream, LLC 4.75% 2.29%
  5. Osum Production Corp.-2022 Term Loans Libor+7.5 - 2.14%
  6. Osum Production Corp.-2022 Term Loans Libor+7.5 - 2.14%
  7. Osum Production Corp.-2022 Term Loans Libor+7.5 - 2.14%
  8. Osum Production Corp.-2022 Term Loans Libor+7.5 - 2.14%
  9. Osum Production Corp.-2022 Term Loans Libor+7.5 - 2.14%
  10. Osum Production Corp.-2022 Term Loans Libor+7.5 - 2.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEHRX % Rank
Bonds 		95.41% 0.00% 154.38% 39.21%
Cash 		4.59% -52.00% 100.00% 30.75%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 76.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 59.44%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 51.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 94.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEHRX % Rank
Corporate 		93.60% 0.00% 129.69% 57.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.59% 0.00% 99.98% 33.14%
Securitized 		1.71% 0.00% 97.24% 18.91%
Government 		0.09% 0.00% 99.07% 28.30%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 45.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 34.31%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEHRX % Rank
US 		80.66% 0.00% 150.64% 51.24%
Non US 		14.75% 0.00% 118.12% 32.06%

FEHRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEHRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.03% 18.97% 56.26%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.84% 19.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FEHRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FEHRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEHRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.11% 1.00% 255.00% 51.71%

FEHRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEHRX Category Low Category High FEHRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.08% 0.00% 37.22% 65.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEHRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEHRX Category Low Category High FEHRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.94% -2.39% 14.30% 72.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEHRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FEHRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Meigs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2007

14.54

14.5%

Edward Meigs joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC as a Portfolio Manager in 2011. Previously, Mr. Meigs served as a Portfolio Manager at Dwight Asset Management, LLC.

Sean Slein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2007

14.54

14.5%

Sean Slein joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC as Portfolio Manager in 2011. Previously, Mr. Slein served as a Portfolio Manager at Dwight Asset Management, LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

×