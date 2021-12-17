To achieve its objective of long-term capital growth, the Global Fund will normally invest primarily in common stocks (and securities convertible into common stocks) of U.S. and foreign companies.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The Fund may also invest in debt instruments (e.g., notes and bonds) without regard to credit rating or time to maturity, short-term debt instruments, gold and other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals. Under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates it will allocate a substantial amount of its assets to foreign investments (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). That generally means that approximately 40% or more of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be allocated to foreign investments (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Fund, in which case the Fund expects to invest at least 30% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign investments). For purposes of these 40% and 30% of assets allocations, the Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions on foreign investments, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

The investment philosophy and strategy of the Global Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.

The Fund makes some investments through a special purpose trading subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodities and related instruments (primarily gold bullion and other precious metals and related futures contracts).

For more information about the Global Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.