Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds Fundamental Investors®

mutual fund
FEEFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.08 -0.05 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (ANCFX) Primary C (AFICX) Other (AFIFX) A (CFNAX) C (CFNCX) Other (CFNEX) Retirement (RFNFX) Retirement (RFNBX) Retirement (RFNCX) Retirement (RFNAX) Retirement (RFNEX) Other (CFNFX) Other (FINFX) Retirement (RFNGX) Retirement (RFEBX) Retirement (RFNHX) Inst (FUNFX) Other (FEEFX) Other (FFXFX)
FEEFX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Fundamental Investors®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.08 -0.05 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (ANCFX) Primary C (AFICX) Other (AFIFX) A (CFNAX) C (CFNCX) Other (CFNEX) Retirement (RFNFX) Retirement (RFNBX) Retirement (RFNCX) Retirement (RFNAX) Retirement (RFNEX) Other (CFNFX) Other (FINFX) Retirement (RFNGX) Retirement (RFEBX) Retirement (RFNHX) Inst (FUNFX) Other (FEEFX) Other (FFXFX)
FEEFX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Fundamental Investors®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.08 -0.05 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (ANCFX) Primary C (AFICX) Other (AFIFX) A (CFNAX) C (CFNCX) Other (CFNEX) Retirement (RFNFX) Retirement (RFNBX) Retirement (RFNCX) Retirement (RFNAX) Retirement (RFNEX) Other (CFNFX) Other (FINFX) Retirement (RFNGX) Retirement (RFEBX) Retirement (RFNHX) Inst (FUNFX) Other (FEEFX) Other (FFXFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Fundamental Investors®

FEEFX | Fund

$69.08

$116 B

1.22%

$0.85

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$116 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$69.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Fundamental Investors®

FEEFX | Fund

$69.08

$116 B

1.22%

$0.85

0.35%

FEEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Fundamental Investors®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dina Perry

Fund Description

The fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks of companies that appear to offer superior opportunities for capital growth and most of which have a history of paying dividends. In addition, the fund may invest significantly in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

FEEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -14.3% 35.6% 59.02%
1 Yr 16.3% -34.9% 38.6% 22.96%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% 74.54%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% 78.17%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 54.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -56.3% 28.9% 47.33%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -20.5% 35.6% 53.17%
1 Yr 16.3% -34.9% 40.3% 17.13%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% 69.35%
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% 76.04%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 51.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -56.3% 28.9% 47.41%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FEEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEEFX Category Low Category High FEEFX % Rank
Net Assets 116 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 3.10%
Number of Holdings 329 2 4154 24.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.8 B 288 K 270 B 4.53%
Weighting of Top 10 24.48% 1.8% 106.2% 84.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.04%
  2. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 4.36%
  3. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 4.36%
  4. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 4.36%
  5. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 4.36%
  6. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 4.36%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 4.36%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 4.36%
  9. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 4.36%
  10. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 4.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEEFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.47% 0.00% 130.24% 75.77%
Cash 		2.19% -102.29% 100.00% 24.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.30% 0.00% 1.57% 5.06%
Other 		0.04% -13.91% 134.98% 8.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 31.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 32.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEEFX % Rank
Technology 		22.75% 0.00% 48.94% 60.34%
Healthcare 		12.72% 0.00% 60.70% 79.17%
Financial Services 		11.63% 0.00% 55.59% 82.01%
Consumer Defense 		10.92% 0.00% 47.71% 9.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.64% 0.00% 30.33% 65.70%
Industrials 		9.49% 0.00% 29.90% 43.95%
Communication Services 		9.42% 0.00% 27.94% 23.97%
Energy 		5.17% 0.00% 41.64% 20.14%
Basic Materials 		4.53% 0.00% 25.70% 15.31%
Utilities 		2.20% 0.00% 20.91% 61.10%
Real Estate 		1.52% 0.00% 31.91% 75.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEEFX % Rank
US 		78.64% 0.00% 127.77% 94.34%
Non US 		18.83% 0.00% 32.38% 4.08%

FEEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.01% 49.27% 82.02%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 2.00% 22.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.85% 20.26%

Sales Fees

FEEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FEEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 496.00% 49.78%

FEEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEEFX Category Low Category High FEEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 24.06% 32.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEEFX Category Low Category High FEEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.52% -54.00% 6.06% 4.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FEEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dina Perry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 1993

29.27

29.3%

Dina Perry is a senior vice president of Capital Research and Management Company serving as a portfolio manager for several mutual funds. Prior to joining Capital Research in 1991, she was a senior portfolio manager with Neuberger & Berman, where she managed equity portfolios for pension funds and individuals. Before that, she was a vice president, portfolio manager, and chief economist at Chase Investors Management Corporation. Ms. Perry received both a BA and MA in economics from Queens College in New York City. She is based in Washington, D.C.

Brady Enright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Brady L. Enright is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. small-cap companies, as well as commercial services and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, Brady was an equity research analyst and portfolio manager for Provident Investment Counsel. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brady is based in San Francisco.

Mark Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Mark L. Casey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, Mark was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. media, entertainment, newspapers, infrastructure software, internet and document imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was a director and product manager for Siebel Systems. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University graduating magna cum laude. Mark is based in San Francisco.

Mathews Cherian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Mathews Cherian is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. and European semiconductor companies. Prior to joining Capital, Mathews was a senior equity analyst for Pangaea Capital in Boston. Before that, he was an equity analyst with David L. Babson and a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, and both a master’s degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in electrical science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mathews is based in San Francisco.

Paul Benjamin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Paul Benjamin is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 16 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst, covering U.S. large-cap software companies. Prior to joining Capital, he managed the European operations for Interelate, a technology start-up funded by Goldman Sachs. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance and religion from Northwestern College graduating magna cum laude. Paul is based in Los Angeles.

Julian Abdey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Julian N. Abdey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Julian has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. and European small-cap financial companies such as banks and savings & loans. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and equity research analyst with HSBC Asset Management, where he covered U.S. financial companies and managed various growth-oriented funds. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree in economics from Cambridge University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Julian is based in San Francisco.

Irfan Furniturewala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Irfan M. Furniturewala is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 20 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. hardware and semiconductor companies. Prior to joining Capital, Irfan was a senior design engineer at Motorola, Inc., and he is a co-inventor of two patents approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mumbai. Irfan is based in Los Angeles.

Diana Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Diana Wagner is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, she covers U.S. healthcare services. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in her career as an analyst, she also covered global semiconductor equipment and paper & forest products companies. Prior to joining Capital, Diana was at ING Barings in London and at SBC Warburg in New York. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in art history from Yale University. Diana is based in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×