Dave DeBiase is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. DeBiase has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Before joining Fidelity in 2006, he worked as a senior structured products analyst at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He has been in the investment industry since 2000. Mr. DeBiase earned his bachelor of business science degree in accounting from Bentley College and his master of business administration degree from Boston College. He is also a CFA charterholder and a board member of the Hamilton Wenham Edfund, which provides grants to promote educational excellence within the Hamilton Wenham school district.