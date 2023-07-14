Home
Fidelity® Education Income Fund

mutual fund
FEDUX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.04 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (FEDUX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

-3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$31.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FEDUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Education Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Galusza

Fund Description

FEDUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEDUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -4.3% 4.5% 92.25%
1 Yr -3.0% -16.1% 162.7% 17.89%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEDUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -34.7% 131.9% 1.17%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEDUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -15.5% 4.5% 88.80%
1 Yr -3.0% -16.1% 162.7% 14.35%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEDUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -34.7% 131.9% 1.17%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FEDUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEDUX Category Low Category High FEDUX % Rank
Net Assets 31.9 M 2.88 M 287 B 96.25%
Number of Holdings 100 1 17234 93.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.2 M -106 M 27.6 B 92.00%
Weighting of Top 10 43.82% 3.7% 123.9% 21.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.02% 11.09%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.0075% 7.50%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.0025% 6.18%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.00125% 5.56%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.00625% 4.86%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.01125% 4.85%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.0025% 4.27%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.03% 3.29%
  9. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 2.78%
  10. HONDA AUTO RECEIVABLES OWNER TRUST 0.0027% 2.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEDUX % Rank
Bonds 		98.80% 3.97% 268.18% 21.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.69% 0.00% 7.93% 74.45%
Cash 		0.29% -181.13% 95.99% 74.35%
Other 		0.23% -13.23% 4.55% 3.66%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 33.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 37.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEDUX % Rank
Government 		39.76% 0.00% 86.23% 17.94%
Corporate 		35.51% 0.00% 100.00% 33.37%
Securitized 		24.44% 0.00% 98.40% 71.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.29% 0.00% 95.99% 97.78%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 37.03%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEDUX % Rank
US 		91.91% 3.63% 210.09% 24.20%
Non US 		6.89% -6.54% 58.09% 64.32%

FEDUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEDUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 0.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FEDUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FEDUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEDUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 2.00% 493.39% 37.76%

FEDUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEDUX Category Low Category High FEDUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 96.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEDUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEDUX Category Low Category High FEDUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -1.28% 8.97% 92.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEDUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FEDUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Galusza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Rob Galusza is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Before joining Fidelity in 1987, Mr. Galusza was an international underwriter at Chubb and Son Inc. In this capacity, he performed risk analysis on international corporations. He has been in the insu rance and investments industries since 1985. Mr. Galusza earned his bachelor of science degree in finance, with concentrations in investments and marketing, from Babson College and his master of science in finance degree from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.

Julian Potenza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Julian Potenza is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2007, Mr. Potenza was a credit analyst at Investors Bank and Trust. He has been in the investment industry since 2003. Mr. Potenza earned his bachelor of science degree in finance and economics from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He is also a CFA charterholder.

David DeBiase

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Dave DeBiase is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. DeBiase has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Before joining Fidelity in 2006, he worked as a senior structured products analyst at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He has been in the investment industry since 2000. Mr. DeBiase earned his bachelor of business science degree in accounting from Bentley College and his master of business administration degree from Boston College. He is also a CFA charterholder and a board member of the Hamilton Wenham Edfund, which provides grants to promote educational excellence within the Hamilton Wenham school district.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

