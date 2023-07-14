Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
34.8%
1 yr return
24.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.0%
Net Assets
$19.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.8%
Expense Ratio 1.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 18.77%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks investments primarily in equity securities of companies that the investment manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. The Fund invests predominantly in common stock.
In pursuing these objectives, the investment manager may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies
both inside and outside of the United States. Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of sectors, it expects to have significant positions in particular sectors including, for example, technology and health care.
The investment manager uses fundamental, "bottom-up" research to seek companies meeting its criteria of growth potential, quality and valuation. In seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies it believes can produce sustainable earnings and cash flow growth, evaluating the long-term market opportunity and competitive structure of an industry to target leaders and emerging leaders.
|Period
|FDYNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|18.90%
|1 Yr
|24.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|18.08%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|32.53%
|5 Yr
|9.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|10.53%
|10 Yr
|11.2%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|7.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|FDYNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|80.85%
|2021
|4.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|45.39%
|2020
|16.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|6.60%
|2019
|7.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|9.25%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|7.44%
|Period
|FDYNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|17.58%
|1 Yr
|24.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|16.19%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|32.26%
|5 Yr
|9.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|13.12%
|10 Yr
|13.1%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|7.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|FDYNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|80.85%
|2021
|4.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|45.39%
|2020
|16.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|6.60%
|2019
|7.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|9.25%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|19.73%
|FDYNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDYNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.4 B
|189 K
|222 B
|8.46%
|Number of Holdings
|116
|2
|3509
|19.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.03 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|13.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.82%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|88.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDYNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.26%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|54.66%
|Cash
|1.74%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|42.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|54.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|57.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|51.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|51.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDYNX % Rank
|Technology
|48.46%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|5.03%
|Healthcare
|19.94%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|8.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.43%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|77.91%
|Financial Services
|7.63%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|64.55%
|Communication Services
|5.19%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|87.39%
|Industrials
|2.89%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|83.68%
|Basic Materials
|1.41%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|43.36%
|Utilities
|1.25%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|15.17%
|Real Estate
|1.22%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|47.40%
|Energy
|0.58%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|49.05%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|92.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDYNX % Rank
|US
|89.68%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|77.16%
|Non US
|8.58%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|15.58%
|FDYNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|16.29%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|16.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.45%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|73.58%
|FDYNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|54.81%
|FDYNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FDYNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.77%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|22.95%
|FDYNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDYNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|57.18%
|FDYNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FDYNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDYNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.31%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|93.94%
|FDYNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2001
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2000
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 1968
54.45
54.5%
Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. is Vice Chairman, Member - Office of the Chairman and Director of Franklin Resources, Inc. He serves as an officer, director and trustee of some of the subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. and of 47 of the investment companies in Franklin Templeton Investments. He is also Chairman and Director of Franklin Templeton funds. Mr. Johnson joined Franklin in 1965 after serving as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Johnson is a graduate of Washington and Lee University. He is a member on the board of United Religions Initiative and the BASIC Fund. He has served as a member of the executive committee as well as the Board of Governors of The Investment Company Institute. He also served on the board of the San Francisco Zoological Society and has been active with the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco. He is a former trustee of both Santa Clara University and Washington and Lee University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2004
17.68
17.7%
Moberg is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He provides research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1998. Moberg holds the Certified Public Accountant designation. Mr. Moberg earned his B.A. in history from Washington and Lee University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the University of Michigan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...