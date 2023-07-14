Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks investments primarily in equity securities of companies that the investment manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy. The Fund invests predominantly in common stock.

In pursuing these objectives, the investment manager may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies

both inside and outside of the United States. Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of sectors, it expects to have significant positions in particular sectors including, for example, technology and health care.

The investment manager uses fundamental, "bottom-up" research to seek companies meeting its criteria of growth potential, quality and valuation. In seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies it believes can produce sustainable earnings and cash flow growth, evaluating the long-term market opportunity and competitive structure of an industry to target leaders and emerging leaders.