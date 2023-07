Joel Tillinghast is a portfolio manager for Fidelity Investments. He joined Fidelity Investments in 1986 as an equity analyst covering the tobacco, coal, natural gas, personal care products, and appliance industries. He later served as portfolio assistant on Fidelity OTC Portfolio, a fund available to U.S. investors. Mr. Tillinghast received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wesleyan University, in Connecticut, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.