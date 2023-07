Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Seeking to reduce the impact of industry weightings on the performance of the fund by considering each industry's weighting in the S&P 500® Index when allocating the fund's investments across industries. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using quantitative analysis to evaluate growth potential, valuation, liquidity, and investment risk, along with fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition, its industry position, and market and economic conditions to select investments.