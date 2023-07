The Fund’s principal investment strategy is value. The value oriented philosophy to which the Fund subscribes is that of investing in securities believed to be undervalued in the market. The selection criteria is usually calculated to identify stocks of companies with solid financial strength that have attractive valuations (e.g., as measured by low price earnings ratios) and that may have generally been overlooked by the market. The principal investment technique of the Fund is to employ a “buy and hold” strategy with up to thirty high dividend yielding equity securities selected annually from the Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader market. At least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in dividend yielding equity securities. The Fund will select up to thirty high dividend yielding common stocks, which will be evaluated and adjusted at the discretion of the portfolio managers on an annual basis. The first ten stocks selected will represent the ten highest yielding stocks within the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The next twenty stocks will be selected from the Russell 1000 ® Index, although stocks in the financials and utilities sectors will generally be excluded from this twenty-stock selection process. Certain stocks in the Russell 1000 ® Index may also be excluded as a result of liquidity screens or industry-related caps applied during the selection process. The selection criteria used to select stocks for the twenty-stock portion of the Fund will generally include dividend yield as well as a combination of factors that relate to profitability and valuation. Selections for the Fund may include securities of foreign issuers, but such securities may not exceed 20% of the Fund at the time of the annual rebalancing. While the securities selection process will take place on an annual basis, the portfolio managers may, from time to time, substitute certain securities for those selected for the Fund or reduce the position size of a portfolio security in between the annual rebalancings, under certain limited circumstances. These circumstances will generally include where a security held by the Fund no longer meets the dividend yielding criteria, when the value of a security becomes a disproportionately large percentage of the Fund’s holdings, when the size of the Fund’s position in a security has the potential to create market liquidity or other issues in connection with the annual rebalancing or efficient management of the Fund, or to maintain an industry-related cap, each at the discretion of the portfolio managers. The annual consideration of the stocks that meet the selection criteria will take place on or about May 1 each year. Immediately after the Fund buys and sells stock in connection with the Fund’s annual rebalancing, it will hold approximately an equal value of each of the thirty stocks. In other words, the Fund will invest about 1/30 of its assets in each of the stocks that make up its portfolio. Thereafter, when an investor purchases shares of the Fund, the Adviser will generally invest additional funds in the pre-selected stocks based on each stock’s respective percentage of the Fund’s assets at the time. The Fund employs a strategy to hold stocks between its annual rebalancing, even if there are adverse developments concerning a particular stock, an industry, the economy or the stock market generally. Due to changes in the market value of the stocks held by the Fund, it is likely that the weighting of the stocks in its portfolio will fluctuate throughout the course of the year. The principal investment strategies and principal investment techniques of the Fund may be changed without shareholder approval. You will receive at least sixty (60) days’ notice of any change to the 80% investment policy set forth above.