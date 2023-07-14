Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
-5.9%
1 yr return
-17.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-22.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-17.1%
Net Assets
$124 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.4%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.52%
Redemption Fee N/A
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of "China companies.” The Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of China companies, which are those:
·that are organized under the laws of, or with a principal office in, the People’s Republic of China (China), Hong Kong or Taiwan; or.
·for which the principal trading market is in China, Hong Kong or Taiwan; or
·that derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods or services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China.
The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund also invests in American, Global and European Depositary Receipts. China companies may be any size across the entire market capitalization spectrum, including midsize companies and smaller, newly organized and relatively unseasoned issuers. Investments in Chinese companies may be made through a special structure known as a variable interest entity (VIE) that is designed to provide foreign investors with exposure to Chinese companies that operate in certain sectors in which China restricts or prohibits foreign investments. In addition to the Fund's main investments, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that do not qualify as China company securities, but whose issuers, in the judgment of the investment manager, are expected to benefit from developments in the economy of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan. The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a fundamental research, value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s profit and loss outlook, balance sheet strength, cash flow trends and asset value in relation to the current price of the company's securities.
|YTD
|-5.9%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|48.33%
|1 Yr
|-17.8%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|78.33%
|3 Yr
|-22.9%*
|-28.0%
|24.0%
|93.52%
|5 Yr
|-17.1%*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|94.51%
|10 Yr
|-13.0%*
|-13.3%
|12.6%
|96.39%
* Annualized
|2022
|-32.2%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|87.61%
|2021
|-13.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|80.73%
|2020
|2.8%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|89.47%
|2019
|-0.4%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|97.85%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|41.77%
|YTD
|-5.9%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|31.93%
|1 Yr
|-17.8%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|58.82%
|3 Yr
|-22.9%*
|-24.4%
|27.8%
|94.29%
|5 Yr
|-17.1%*
|-17.7%
|13.7%
|94.81%
|10 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-13.3%
|11.6%
|92.98%
* Annualized
|2022
|-32.2%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|87.61%
|2021
|-13.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|80.73%
|2020
|2.8%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|89.47%
|2019
|-0.4%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|97.85%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|56.96%
|Net Assets
|124 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|31.67%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|21
|961
|70.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|69 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|30.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.40%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|28.21%
|Stocks
|100.37%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|4.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|53.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|48.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|48.31%
|Cash
|-0.37%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|96.58%
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|38.60%
|Management Fee
|1.20%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|94.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.06%
|0.25%
|39.13%
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|27.52%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|28.57%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|71.67%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.59%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|82.76%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.640
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.578
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 05, 2019
2.82
2.8%
He joined Franklin Templeton in August 2019. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he was lead portfolio manager of GAM Investments’ (GAM) China equity strategy since its inception in 2007. He also headed GAM’s Asian equity team in Hong Kong and was lead portfolio manager of GAM’s Asian strategy and co-manager for additional strategies. Lai is responsible for managing Asian funds. Before joining GAM in 1998, he was is senior vice president with TCW Asset Management Company, TCW Asia Limited and Trust Company of the West. Previously, he was as associate director with BZW Investment Management Hong Kong from August 1994 to June 1997 and a fund manager with Lehman Brothers Global Asset Management. Lai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Eric Mok is a senior vice president, senior executive director, and portfolio manager of Templeton Asian equity strategies. He also has research responsibilities for companies in the technology sector across global emerging markets as well as companies in China and Taiwan. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 1998, Mr. Mok was a junior accountant with Rebecca Ling Chartered Accountant. He entered the financial services industry in 1998. Mr. Mok holds an M.S. in investment management from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a B.S. in actuarial science and economics from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and speaks English, Cantonese and Mandarin.
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|3.22
