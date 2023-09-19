Home
Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

MainStay PineStone U.S. Equity Fund

FCUPX | Fund

$16.32

-

-

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FCUPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay PineStone U.S. Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 07, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

PineStone Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing substantially in a portfolio of U.S. equities. The Fund generally expects to focus on issuers with market capitalizations in excess of $1 billion.

The Subadvisor seeks to invest in what it believes are quality companies, i.e., companies that the Subadvisor considers to have, among other things, an ability to generate an elevated level of return on invested capital significantly above the cost of capital.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer’s “country of risk” (or similar designation) as determined by a third party such as Bloomberg, Factset or ICE Data Services Inc.

Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts.

Investment Process:

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Subadvisor employs a bottom-up stock selection approach which results in a portfolio generally ranging from 20 to 45 companies. A bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks (microeconomic factors) as opposed to the significance of economic cycles and market cycles (macroeconomic factors).

The Subadvisor looks for quality companies that have growth potential that are believed to be trading at attractive valuations. In doing so, the Subadvisor focuses on companies believed by the portfolio management team to have the following characteristics, among others:

·Competitive advantage in an industry with high barriers to entry;

·Attractive industry with pricing power, organic growth and limited cyclicality;

·Strong management teams with sound corporate governance;

·History of stable profit margins;

·Solid balance sheet with low leverage; and

·Attractive valuation with a stock price below intrinsic value.

The portfolio management team expects to take a longer-term investment perspective, generally seeking to hold investments in companies for at least 5 years. In evaluating whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor considers, among other factors, whether in its view the company no longer continues to meet the standards described above and/or the Subadvisor believes there are more attractive opportunities available for investment by the Fund.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater amount of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a small number of issuers than a diversified fund.

FCUPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCUPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCUPX Category Low Category High FCUPX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCUPX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FCUPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FCUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FCUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FCUPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCUPX Category Low Category High FCUPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCUPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCUPX Category Low Category High FCUPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCUPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

FCUPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

