Fiera Capital U.S. Equity Long-Term Quality Fund

mutual fund
FCUIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.48 +0.1 +0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (FCUEX) Primary Inst (FCUIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fiera Capital U.S. Equity Long-Term Quality Fund

FCUIX | Fund

$16.48

$89.4 M

0.42%

$0.07

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

14.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$89.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FCUIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fiera Capital U.S. Equity Long-Term Quality Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fiera Capital
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    5964891
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Chan

Fund Description

StonePine Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), subject to the oversight of the Adviser, seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing substantially in a portfolio of U.S. equities. The Fund generally expects to focus on issuers with market capitalizations in excess of $1 billion. The Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in what the Sub-Adviser believes are quality companies, i.e., companies that the Sub-Adviser considers to have, among other things, an ability to generate an elevated level of return on invested capital significantly above the cost of capital.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in the United States. For these purposes, a company is considered located in the United States if: (i) the company’s securities are principally traded on a U.S. securities exchange or (ii) the company is organized in the United States. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, convertible debt securities and depositary receipts.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Sub-Adviser employs a bottom-up stock selection approach which results in a portfolio generally ranging from 20 to 45 companies. A bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks (microeconomic factors) as opposed to the significance of economic cycles and market cycles (macroeconomic factors).

The Sub-Adviser looks for quality companies that have growth potential that are believed to be trading at attractive valuations.

The portfolio management team expects to take a longer-term investment perspective, generally seeking to hold investments in companies for at least 5 years. In evaluating whether to sell a security, the Sub-Adviser considers, among other factors, whether in its view the company no longer continues to meet the standards described above and/or the Sub-Adviser believes there are more attractive opportunities available for investment by the Fund.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.

FCUIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -14.3% 35.6% 55.85%
1 Yr 14.5% -34.9% 38.6% 33.23%
3 Yr 12.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 7.55%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -56.3% 28.9% 22.41%
2021 14.8% -20.5% 152.6% 1.64%
2020 6.8% -13.9% 183.6% 6.41%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -20.5% 35.6% 50.30%
1 Yr 14.5% -34.9% 40.3% 26.64%
3 Yr 12.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 9.50%
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -56.3% 28.9% 22.48%
2021 14.8% -20.5% 152.6% 1.64%
2020 6.8% -13.9% 183.6% 6.33%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCUIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCUIX Category Low Category High FCUIX % Rank
Net Assets 89.4 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 85.35%
Number of Holdings 27 2 4154 96.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.3 M 288 K 270 B 80.91%
Weighting of Top 10 56.92% 1.8% 106.2% 4.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.82%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 8.38%
  3. Moody's Corporation 6.70%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.76%
  5. AutoZone Inc 5.06%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 4.83%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.72%
  8. MSCI Inc 4.48%
  9. PepsiCo Inc 4.37%
  10. Sherwin-Williams Co 4.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCUIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 0.00% 130.24% 16.91%
Other 		0.15% -13.91% 134.98% 5.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 87.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 86.93%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 94.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 87.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCUIX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.77% 0.00% 55.59% 8.65%
Technology 		18.10% 0.00% 48.94% 82.85%
Healthcare 		16.01% 0.00% 60.70% 22.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.34% 0.00% 30.33% 6.20%
Industrials 		10.10% 0.00% 29.90% 35.53%
Communication Services 		8.39% 0.00% 27.94% 52.30%
Basic Materials 		7.05% 0.00% 25.70% 5.74%
Consumer Defense 		6.24% 0.00% 47.71% 69.14%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 97.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 98.01%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 98.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCUIX % Rank
US 		96.18% 0.00% 127.77% 54.94%
Non US 		3.67% 0.00% 32.38% 31.70%

FCUIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 49.27% 44.60%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 59.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FCUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 496.00% 22.92%

FCUIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCUIX Category Low Category High FCUIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 24.06% 94.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCUIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCUIX Category Low Category High FCUIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -54.00% 6.06% 70.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCUIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FCUIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Andrew Chan, MSc, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Andrew Chan is a member of the Global Equity team and is assistant portfolio manager for the U.S., International and Global Equity strategies. Prior experiences include Senior analyst positions for U.S. and global equities at leading investment management firms.

Nadim Rizk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Nadim Rizk, CFA, Senior Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager. Joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Bachelor of Business Administration, American University of Beirut and Master of Business Administration, McGill University. Prior experiences include Head of Global Equities, Lead manager for U.S. and Global equity portfolios, as well as Senior Global Research Analyst positions at some of Canada’s leading investment management firms.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

