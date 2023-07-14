Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
14.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$89.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.9%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
StonePine Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), subject to the oversight of the Adviser, seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing substantially in a portfolio of U.S. equities. The Fund generally expects to focus on issuers with market capitalizations in excess of $1 billion. The Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in what the Sub-Adviser believes are quality companies, i.e., companies that the Sub-Adviser considers to have, among other things, an ability to generate an elevated level of return on invested capital significantly above the cost of capital.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in the United States. For these purposes, a company is considered located in the United States if: (i) the company’s securities are principally traded on a U.S. securities exchange or (ii) the company is organized in the United States. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, convertible debt securities and depositary receipts.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Sub-Adviser employs a bottom-up stock selection approach which results in a portfolio generally ranging from 20 to 45 companies. A bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks (microeconomic factors) as opposed to the significance of economic cycles and market cycles (macroeconomic factors).
The Sub-Adviser looks for quality companies that have growth potential that are believed to be trading at attractive valuations.
The portfolio management team expects to take a longer-term investment perspective, generally seeking to hold investments in companies for at least 5 years. In evaluating whether to sell a security, the Sub-Adviser considers, among other factors, whether in its view the company no longer continues to meet the standards described above and/or the Sub-Adviser believes there are more attractive opportunities available for investment by the Fund.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.
|Period
|FCUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|55.85%
|1 Yr
|14.5%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|33.23%
|3 Yr
|12.4%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|7.55%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FCUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|22.41%
|2021
|14.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|1.64%
|2020
|6.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|6.41%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|FCUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|50.30%
|1 Yr
|14.5%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|26.64%
|3 Yr
|12.4%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|9.50%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FCUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|22.48%
|2021
|14.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|1.64%
|2020
|6.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|6.33%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|FCUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCUIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|89.4 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|85.35%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|4154
|96.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.3 M
|288 K
|270 B
|80.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.92%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|4.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCUIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|16.91%
|Other
|0.15%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|5.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|87.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|86.93%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|94.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|87.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCUIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.77%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|8.65%
|Technology
|18.10%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|82.85%
|Healthcare
|16.01%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|22.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.34%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|6.20%
|Industrials
|10.10%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|35.53%
|Communication Services
|8.39%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|52.30%
|Basic Materials
|7.05%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|5.74%
|Consumer Defense
|6.24%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|69.14%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|97.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|98.01%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|98.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCUIX % Rank
|US
|96.18%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|54.94%
|Non US
|3.67%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|31.70%
|FCUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|44.60%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|59.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FCUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FCUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|22.92%
|FCUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCUIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.42%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|94.28%
|FCUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FCUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCUIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|70.86%
|FCUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Andrew Chan, MSc, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Andrew Chan is a member of the Global Equity team and is assistant portfolio manager for the U.S., International and Global Equity strategies. Prior experiences include Senior analyst positions for U.S. and global equities at leading investment management firms.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Nadim Rizk, CFA, Senior Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager. Joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Bachelor of Business Administration, American University of Beirut and Master of Business Administration, McGill University. Prior experiences include Head of Global Equities, Lead manager for U.S. and Global equity portfolios, as well as Senior Global Research Analyst positions at some of Canada’s leading investment management firms.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...