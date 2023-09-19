PineStone Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing substantially in a portfolio of U.S. equities. The Fund generally expects to focus on issuers with market capitalizations in excess of $1 billion.

The Subadvisor seeks to invest in what it believes are quality companies, i.e., companies that the Subadvisor considers to have, among other things, an ability to generate an elevated level of return on invested capital significantly above the cost of capital.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer’s “country of risk” (or similar designation) as determined by a third party such as Bloomberg, Factset or ICE Data Services Inc.

Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts.

Investment Process:

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Subadvisor employs a bottom-up stock selection approach which results in a portfolio generally ranging from 20 to 45 companies. A bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks (microeconomic factors) as opposed to the significance of economic cycles and market cycles (macroeconomic factors).

The Subadvisor looks for quality companies that have growth potential that are believed to be trading at attractive valuations. In doing so, the Subadvisor focuses on companies believed by the portfolio management team to have the following characteristics, among others:

·Competitive advantage in an industry with high barriers to entry;

·Attractive industry with pricing power, organic growth and limited cyclicality;

·Strong management teams with sound corporate governance;

·History of stable profit margins;

·Solid balance sheet with low leverage; and

·Attractive valuation with a stock price below intrinsic value.

The portfolio management team expects to take a longer-term investment perspective, generally seeking to hold investments in companies for at least 5 years. In evaluating whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor considers, among other factors, whether in its view the company no longer continues to meet the standards described above and/or the Subadvisor believes there are more attractive opportunities available for investment by the Fund.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater amount of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a small number of issuers than a diversified fund.