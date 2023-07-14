Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$3.59 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.67%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Convertible Securities Fund

FCSZX | Fund

$20.43

$3.59 B

0.87%

$0.18

0.58%

FCSZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Convertible Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    104635530
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alan Muschott

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in convertible securities (and common stock received upon conversion of convertible securities). A convertible security is generally a debt security or preferred stock that may be converted within a specified period of time into common stock of the same or a different issuer. By investing in convertible securities, the Fund seeks the opportunity to participate in the capital appreciation of underlying stocks, while at the same time relying on the fixed income aspect of the convertible securities to provide current income and reduced price volatility, which can limit the risk of loss in a down equity market.

A convertible security shares features of both equity and debt securities. Like an equity security, the value of a convertible security tends to increase as the price of the underlying stock goes up, and to decrease as the price of the underlying stock goes down. Like a debt security, a convertible security provides a fixed income stream and also tends to increase in value when interest rates fall and decrease in value when interest rates rise.

When choosing convertible securities for this Fund, the investment manager attempts to maintain a balance in the portfolio between the equity and debt characteristics of convertible securities with an emphasis on the equity features. The investment manager also considers the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. Some of the convertible securities in which the Fund may invest have been structured to provide enhanced yield, increased equity exposure, or enhanced downside protection. These securities, generally referred to

as enhanced convertible securities, typically provide a benefit to the issuer in exchange for the enhanced features, such as a conversion premium that is paid by the Fund. The Fund may invest in convertible securities of companies of any capitalization size, but generally seeks to make its portfolio representative of the entire convertible securities market.

Convertible securities generally fall within the lower-rated categories as determined by securities rating agencies. Therefore, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities that are rated below investment grade; however, the Fund will not invest more than 10% of its assets in non-convertible debt securities rated below B by an independent rating agency such as Standard & Poor's or Moody's Investors Service. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other securities, such as common or preferred stocks and non-convertible debt securities. The Fund currently intends to limit its investments in foreign securities to 25% or less of its total assets.

While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors such as technology, consumer discretionary and health care.

Read More

FCSZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -2.4% 12.0% 39.76%
1 Yr 2.6% -6.2% 11.8% 60.24%
3 Yr -7.1%* -9.8% 6.0% 66.67%
5 Yr -1.0%* -5.9% 9.9% 46.67%
10 Yr 2.0%* -8.0% 9.4% 8.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -37.8% -9.7% 63.41%
2021 -6.2% -10.0% 2.1% 53.66%
2020 9.3% 1.9% 17.2% 41.03%
2019 3.3% 2.4% 5.6% 80.77%
2018 -0.5% -3.3% -0.1% 6.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -17.4% 10.7% 37.35%
1 Yr 2.6% -19.7% 11.0% 56.63%
3 Yr -7.1%* -9.8% 14.0% 66.67%
5 Yr 0.2%* -5.9% 11.5% 29.33%
10 Yr 5.3%* -8.0% 11.2% 11.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -37.8% -9.7% 63.41%
2021 -6.2% -10.0% 2.1% 53.66%
2020 9.3% 1.9% 17.2% 41.03%
2019 3.3% 2.4% 5.6% 82.05%
2018 0.9% -3.3% 0.9% 1.35%

NAV & Total Return History

FCSZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCSZX Category Low Category High FCSZX % Rank
Net Assets 3.59 B 48.6 M 4.43 B 5.95%
Number of Holdings 93 37 381 73.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 795 M -991 K 795 M 4.76%
Weighting of Top 10 20.66% 9.5% 87.7% 64.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Zendesk Inc 0.625% 2.44%
  2. Hubspot Inc 0.38% 2.31%
  3. Bill Com Holdings Inc 0% 2.27%
  4. Danaher Corp PRF CONVERT 15/04/2022 USD - Ser A 2.22%
  5. Zendesk Inc 0.62% 2.21%
  6. Hubspot Inc 0.375% 2.17%
  7. DexCom Inc 0.25% 2.16%
  8. Bunge Ltd 2.15%
  9. Pinduoduo Inc 0% 2.13%
  10. Okta Incorporation 0.12% 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCSZX % Rank
Convertible Bonds 		77.33% 33.22% 110.54% 59.52%
Stocks 		11.05% 0.00% 23.09% 30.95%
Preferred Stocks 		9.95% 0.00% 22.93% 44.05%
Cash 		1.66% -81.48% 7.92% 54.76%
Other 		0.00% -17.11% 1.13% 52.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -18.46% 76.04% 59.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCSZX % Rank
Utilities 		70.70% 0.00% 100.00% 49.33%
Consumer Defense 		15.09% 0.00% 25.78% 10.67%
Healthcare 		14.21% 0.00% 20.31% 14.67%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 23.73% 52.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 27.87% 44.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.08% 62.67%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.48% 49.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 40.56% 50.67%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 24.79% 49.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.08% 42.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCSZX % Rank
US 		11.05% 0.00% 22.42% 29.76%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 47.62%

FCSZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.20% 9.99% 95.18%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.20% 1.37% 7.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.04% 0.15% 100.00%

Sales Fees

FCSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.67% 30.00% 154.00% 6.76%

FCSZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCSZX Category Low Category High FCSZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.87% 0.00% 7.63% 46.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCSZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCSZX Category Low Category High FCSZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.89% -3.72% 10.32% 22.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCSZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCSZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alan Muschott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2002

19.93

19.9%

Mr. Muschott is a vice president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He has been with Franklin Templeton Investments since 1998. Mr. Muschott holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Eric Webster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Eric Webster is a research analyst for Franklin Equity Group. Mr. Webster specializes in research of the housing industry, with coverage responsibilities of companies within the home building, building products, and construction materials industries as well as the Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs). In addition, Mr. Webster also covers waste & environmental services companies. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2012, Mr. Webster previously worked as an associate at LitiNomics and Charles River Associates International, where he performed economic damages and valuation analysis for clients involved in class-action securities fraud litigation, merger disputes, and intellectual property infringement cases. Mr. Webster earned a B.S. in physics and B.A. in economics from the University of California at San Diego, an M.B.A. in analytic finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 36.97 10.11 7.42

