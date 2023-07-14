Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
6.1%
1 yr return
2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$3.59 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.7%
Expense Ratio 0.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.67%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in convertible securities (and common stock received upon conversion of convertible securities). A convertible security is generally a debt security or preferred stock that may be converted within a specified period of time into common stock of the same or a different issuer. By investing in convertible securities, the Fund seeks the opportunity to participate in the capital appreciation of underlying stocks, while at the same time relying on the fixed income aspect of the convertible securities to provide current income and reduced price volatility, which can limit the risk of loss in a down equity market.
A convertible security shares features of both equity and debt securities. Like an equity security, the value of a convertible security tends to increase as the price of the underlying stock goes up, and to decrease as the price of the underlying stock goes down. Like a debt security, a convertible security provides a fixed income stream and also tends to increase in value when interest rates fall and decrease in value when interest rates rise.
When choosing convertible securities for this Fund, the investment manager attempts to maintain a balance in the portfolio between the equity and debt characteristics of convertible securities with an emphasis on the equity features. The investment manager also considers the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. Some of the convertible securities in which the Fund may invest have been structured to provide enhanced yield, increased equity exposure, or enhanced downside protection. These securities, generally referred to
as enhanced convertible securities, typically provide a benefit to the issuer in exchange for the enhanced features, such as a conversion premium that is paid by the Fund. The Fund may invest in convertible securities of companies of any capitalization size, but generally seeks to make its portfolio representative of the entire convertible securities market.
Convertible securities generally fall within the lower-rated categories as determined by securities rating agencies. Therefore, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities that are rated below investment grade; however, the Fund will not invest more than 10% of its assets in non-convertible debt securities rated below B by an independent rating agency such as Standard & Poor's or Moody's Investors Service. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other securities, such as common or preferred stocks and non-convertible debt securities. The Fund currently intends to limit its investments in foreign securities to 25% or less of its total assets.
While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors such as technology, consumer discretionary and health care.
|Period
|FCSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-37.8%
|-9.7%
|63.41%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-10.0%
|2.1%
|53.66%
|2020
|9.3%
|1.9%
|17.2%
|41.03%
|2019
|3.3%
|2.4%
|5.6%
|80.77%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|6.76%
|FCSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCSZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.59 B
|48.6 M
|4.43 B
|5.95%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|37
|381
|73.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|795 M
|-991 K
|795 M
|4.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.66%
|9.5%
|87.7%
|64.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCSZX % Rank
|Convertible Bonds
|77.33%
|33.22%
|110.54%
|59.52%
|Stocks
|11.05%
|0.00%
|23.09%
|30.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|9.95%
|0.00%
|22.93%
|44.05%
|Cash
|1.66%
|-81.48%
|7.92%
|54.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-17.11%
|1.13%
|52.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-18.46%
|76.04%
|59.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCSZX % Rank
|Utilities
|70.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|49.33%
|Consumer Defense
|15.09%
|0.00%
|25.78%
|10.67%
|Healthcare
|14.21%
|0.00%
|20.31%
|14.67%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.73%
|52.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.87%
|44.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.08%
|62.67%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.48%
|49.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.56%
|50.67%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.79%
|49.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.08%
|42.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCSZX % Rank
|US
|11.05%
|0.00%
|22.42%
|29.76%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|47.62%
|FCSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.20%
|9.99%
|95.18%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.20%
|1.37%
|7.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|100.00%
|FCSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FCSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.67%
|30.00%
|154.00%
|6.76%
|FCSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCSZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.87%
|0.00%
|7.63%
|46.43%
|FCSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|FCSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCSZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.89%
|-3.72%
|10.32%
|22.89%
|FCSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2018
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2015
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2014
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2014
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2013
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2013
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2013
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2012
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2012
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2012
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2011
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2011
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.017
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2010
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2009
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2009
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2008
|$0.443
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2008
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2002
19.93
19.9%
Mr. Muschott is a vice president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He has been with Franklin Templeton Investments since 1998. Mr. Muschott holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Eric Webster is a research analyst for Franklin Equity Group. Mr. Webster specializes in research of the housing industry, with coverage responsibilities of companies within the home building, building products, and construction materials industries as well as the Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs). In addition, Mr. Webster also covers waste & environmental services companies. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2012, Mr. Webster previously worked as an associate at LitiNomics and Charles River Associates International, where he performed economic damages and valuation analysis for clients involved in class-action securities fraud litigation, merger disputes, and intellectual property infringement cases. Mr. Webster earned a B.S. in physics and B.A. in economics from the University of California at San Diego, an M.B.A. in analytic finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|36.97
|10.11
|7.42
