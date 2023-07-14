Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in convertible securities (and common stock received upon conversion of convertible securities). A convertible security is generally a debt security or preferred stock that may be converted within a specified period of time into common stock of the same or a different issuer. By investing in convertible securities, the Fund seeks the opportunity to participate in the capital appreciation of underlying stocks, while at the same time relying on the fixed income aspect of the convertible securities to provide current income and reduced price volatility, which can limit the risk of loss in a down equity market.

A convertible security shares features of both equity and debt securities. Like an equity security, the value of a convertible security tends to increase as the price of the underlying stock goes up, and to decrease as the price of the underlying stock goes down. Like a debt security, a convertible security provides a fixed income stream and also tends to increase in value when interest rates fall and decrease in value when interest rates rise.

When choosing convertible securities for this Fund, the investment manager attempts to maintain a balance in the portfolio between the equity and debt characteristics of convertible securities with an emphasis on the equity features. The investment manager also considers the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. Some of the convertible securities in which the Fund may invest have been structured to provide enhanced yield, increased equity exposure, or enhanced downside protection. These securities, generally referred to

as enhanced convertible securities, typically provide a benefit to the issuer in exchange for the enhanced features, such as a conversion premium that is paid by the Fund. The Fund may invest in convertible securities of companies of any capitalization size, but generally seeks to make its portfolio representative of the entire convertible securities market.

Convertible securities generally fall within the lower-rated categories as determined by securities rating agencies. Therefore, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities that are rated below investment grade; however, the Fund will not invest more than 10% of its assets in non-convertible debt securities rated below B by an independent rating agency such as Standard & Poor's or Moody's Investors Service. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other securities, such as common or preferred stocks and non-convertible debt securities. The Fund currently intends to limit its investments in foreign securities to 25% or less of its total assets.

While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors such as technology, consumer discretionary and health care.