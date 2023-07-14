Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
11.3%
Expense Ratio 2.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FCRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|16.03%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|7.61%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|11.81%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|36.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FCRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|53.60%
|2021
|0.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|8.63%
|2020
|0.5%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|53.29%
|2019
|1.7%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|23.22%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|40.15%
|Period
|FCRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|15.47%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|6.75%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|11.99%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|40.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FCRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|53.46%
|2021
|0.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|8.48%
|2020
|0.5%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|53.29%
|2019
|1.7%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|24.26%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|59.66%
|FCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|753
|2
|8175
|33.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.8 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|61.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.34%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|86.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCRIX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.37%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|19.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.67%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|31.98%
|Stocks
|1.38%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|25.29%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|85.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.22%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|38.52%
|Other
|0.07%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|23.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCRIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCRIX % Rank
|Non US
|0.74%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|8.28%
|US
|0.64%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|29.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCRIX % Rank
|Corporate
|65.20%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|16.93%
|Securitized
|17.63%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|44.82%
|Government
|11.78%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|47.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.18%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.01%
|Municipal
|1.21%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|9.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|62.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCRIX % Rank
|US
|70.72%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|41.86%
|Non US
|24.65%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|29.07%
|FCRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.74%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|8.15%
|Management Fee
|1.87%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|98.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|FCRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FCRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|75.63%
|FCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|58.71%
|FCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.16%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|15.75%
|FCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Michael Kelly has served as president of FS Investments since July 2017. Mr. Kelly has also served as chief investment officer of FS Investments since January 2015. Among other things, Mr. Kelly oversees the investment management and product development functions at FS Investments. Before joining FS Investments, Mr. Kelly was the chief executive officer of ORIX USA Asset Management (“ORIX”), where he led the company’s acquisition of Robeco, a $250 billion global asset management company and the largest acquisition in ORIX’s 50-year history. Mr. Kelly started his career on Wall Street at Salomon Brothers and went on to join hedge fund pioneers Omega Advisors and Tiger Management. Mr. Kelly then helped build and lead the hedge fund firm, FrontPoint Partners, where he first served as chief investment officer and eventually co-chief executive officer. Mr. Kelly is a graduate of Cornell University and earned his M.B.A. at Stanford University. Mr. Kelly is a co-founder and board member of the Spotlight Foundation, and serves as a trustee of the Tiger Foundation and the Stanford Business School Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Daniel Picard currently serves as head of product development and due diligence and has been with FS Investments since June 2012. He is responsible for researching, designing and launching new alternative investment offerings as well as onboarding new products with FS’s broker-dealer partners and RIAs. Before joining the product development team, Mr. Picard worked in the firm’s product strategy group, where he produced education, research and marketing content for financial advisors. Prior to FS Investments, Mr. Picard was a Vice President at Barclays Capital, where he worked for five years as a trader of leveraged loans and loan credit derivatives. Prior to Barclays, he spent three years at Citigroup, working first as a corporate banking analyst in Citi’s energy group in Houston and then as a fixed income analyst in Citi’s project finance group in New York. Mr. Picard graduated with honors from Trinity College where he received his BA in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Kenneth G. Miller has served in various capacities for Franklin Square Investments and its affiliated investment advisers since February 2009. He currently serves as head of finance, primarily responsible for the financial planning and analysis function at Franklin Square Investments. Before joining the Finance team, Mr. Miller worked in the firm’s Portfolio Management group, where he focused on portfolio management and fund operations. He is primarily responsible for fund management, finance, administration and operations of certain of FS Investments’ sponsored BDCs. Prior to joining Franklin Square Holdings, Mr. Miller was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions group within Citigroup’s investment banking division. He earned a B.S. in Finance from Rutgers University and holds the CFA Institute’s Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2020
1.84
1.8%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...