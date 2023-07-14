Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FS Credit Income Fund

FCREX | Fund

$11.83

-

0.00%

3.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

11.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FS Credit Income Fund

FCREX | Fund

$11.83

-

0.00%

3.00%

FCREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FS Credit Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FS Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Kelly

Fund Description

FCREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -7.2% 18.1% 15.89%
1 Yr 3.0% -18.7% 21.2% 7.46%
3 Yr -0.5%* -23.6% 52.8% 11.97%
5 Yr -1.7%* -29.7% 29.3% 36.41%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -31.8% 18.4% 54.03%
2021 0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 8.48%
2020 0.6% -20.2% 60.6% 52.65%
2019 1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 24.09%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -11.7% 18.1% 15.33%
1 Yr 3.0% -18.7% 38.5% 6.61%
3 Yr -0.5%* -23.6% 52.8% 12.15%
5 Yr -1.7%* -29.7% 30.1% 41.20%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -31.8% 18.4% 53.89%
2021 0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 8.33%
2020 0.6% -20.2% 60.6% 52.65%
2019 1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 25.82%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCREX Category Low Category High FCREX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 753 2 8175 33.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.8 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 61.34%
Weighting of Top 10 11.34% 4.3% 105.0% 87.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Carnival Corporation 7.625% 1.66%
  2. Petroleos Mexicanos 6.84% 1.30%
  3. CCO Holdings, LLC/ CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 5.375% 1.29%
  4. East Valley Tourist Dev Auth Term Loan 1.18%
  5. East Valley Tourist Dev Auth Term Loan 1.18%
  6. East Valley Tourist Dev Auth Term Loan 1.18%
  7. East Valley Tourist Dev Auth Term Loan 1.18%
  8. East Valley Tourist Dev Auth Term Loan 1.18%
  9. East Valley Tourist Dev Auth Term Loan 1.18%
  10. East Valley Tourist Dev Auth Term Loan 1.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCREX % Rank
Bonds 		95.37% -150.81% 180.51% 19.62%
Convertible Bonds 		2.67% 0.00% 33.50% 32.27%
Stocks 		1.38% -38.22% 261.12% 25.58%
Cash 		0.27% -261.12% 258.91% 85.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.22% 0.00% 13.21% 38.81%
Other 		0.07% -25.82% 276.99% 24.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCREX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCREX % Rank
Non US 		0.74% -0.10% 18.33% 8.58%
US 		0.64% -40.06% 261.12% 29.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCREX % Rank
Corporate 		65.20% 0.00% 97.25% 17.23%
Securitized 		17.63% 0.00% 99.65% 45.11%
Government 		11.78% 0.00% 99.43% 47.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.18% 0.00% 100.00% 72.30%
Municipal 		1.21% 0.00% 54.26% 9.78%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 77.70%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCREX % Rank
US 		70.72% -151.11% 194.51% 42.15%
Non US 		24.65% -136.75% 104.82% 29.36%

FCREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.00% 0.01% 26.65% 5.93%
Management Fee 1.87% 0.00% 2.29% 98.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 42.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 6.02%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 76.73%

FCREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCREX Category Low Category High FCREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 61.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCREX Category Low Category High FCREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.92% -1.55% 11.51% 18.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FCREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Michael Kelly has served as president of FS Investments since July 2017. Mr. Kelly has also served as chief investment officer of FS Investments since January 2015. Among other things, Mr. Kelly oversees the investment management and product development functions at FS Investments. Before joining FS Investments, Mr. Kelly was the chief executive officer of ORIX USA Asset Management (“ORIX”), where he led the company’s acquisition of Robeco, a $250 billion global asset management company and the largest acquisition in ORIX’s 50-year history. Mr. Kelly started his career on Wall Street at Salomon Brothers and went on to join hedge fund pioneers Omega Advisors and Tiger Management. Mr. Kelly then helped build and lead the hedge fund firm, FrontPoint Partners, where he first served as chief investment officer and eventually co-chief executive officer. Mr. Kelly is a graduate of Cornell University and earned his M.B.A. at Stanford University. Mr. Kelly is a co-founder and board member of the Spotlight Foundation, and serves as a trustee of the Tiger Foundation and the Stanford Business School Trust.

Daniel Picard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Daniel Picard currently serves as head of product development and due diligence and has been with FS Investments since June 2012. He is responsible for researching, designing and launching new alternative investment offerings as well as onboarding new products with FS’s broker-dealer partners and RIAs. Before joining the product development team, Mr. Picard worked in the firm’s product strategy group, where he produced education, research and marketing content for financial advisors. Prior to FS Investments, Mr. Picard was a Vice President at Barclays Capital, where he worked for five years as a trader of leveraged loans and loan credit derivatives. Prior to Barclays, he spent three years at Citigroup, working first as a corporate banking analyst in Citi’s energy group in Houston and then as a fixed income analyst in Citi’s project finance group in New York. Mr. Picard graduated with honors from Trinity College where he received his BA in Economics.

Kenneth Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Kenneth G. Miller has served in various capacities for Franklin Square Investments and its affiliated investment advisers since February 2009. He currently serves as head of finance, primarily responsible for the financial planning and analysis function at Franklin Square Investments. Before joining the Finance team, Mr. Miller worked in the firm’s Portfolio Management group, where he focused on portfolio management and fund operations. He is primarily responsible for fund management, finance, administration and operations of certain of FS Investments’ sponsored BDCs. Prior to joining Franklin Square Holdings, Mr. Miller was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions group within Citigroup’s investment banking division. He earned a B.S. in Finance from Rutgers University and holds the CFA Institute’s Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Robert Hoffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

