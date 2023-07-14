Daniel Picard currently serves as head of product development and due diligence and has been with FS Investments since June 2012. He is responsible for researching, designing and launching new alternative investment offerings as well as onboarding new products with FS’s broker-dealer partners and RIAs. Before joining the product development team, Mr. Picard worked in the firm’s product strategy group, where he produced education, research and marketing content for financial advisors. Prior to FS Investments, Mr. Picard was a Vice President at Barclays Capital, where he worked for five years as a trader of leveraged loans and loan credit derivatives. Prior to Barclays, he spent three years at Citigroup, working first as a corporate banking analyst in Citi’s energy group in Houston and then as a fixed income analyst in Citi’s project finance group in New York. Mr. Picard graduated with honors from Trinity College where he received his BA in Economics.