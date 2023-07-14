Home
Trending ETFs

Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund

mutual fund
FCQAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.72 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (FCAMX) Primary C (FCAHX) Adv (FVCAX) Retirement (FCAQX) A (FCQAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund

FCQAX | Fund

$9.72

$2.92 B

4.27%

$0.42

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

-3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.92 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.19%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund

FCQAX | Fund

$9.72

$2.92 B

4.27%

$0.42

0.81%

FCQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 10, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    62112690
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Wiley

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest is free from regular federal income taxes and from California personal income taxes. Although the Fund tries to invest all of its assets in securities whose interest is free from regular federal and California personal income taxes, it is possible, although not anticipated, that up to 20% of its net assets may be in securities that pay interest subject to federal or state income taxes. The Fund also may have up to 100% of its assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The Fund may invest in municipal securities rated in any rating category by U.S. nationally recognized rating services, including securities rated below investment grade (or comparable unrated or short-term rated securities).

The Fund also may invest up to 35% of its total assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration.

The Fund may also invest in municipal securities that are covered by insurance policies that guarantee the timely payment of principal and interest.

Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of municipal securities that finance different types of projects, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.

The investment manager selects securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund’s range of allowable investments and typically invests with a long-term time horizon. This means it generally holds securities in the Fund’s portfolio for income purposes, although the investment manager may sell a security at any time if it believes it could help the Fund meet its goal. With a focus on income, individual securities are considered for purchase or sale based on various factors and considerations, including credit profile, risk, structure, pricing, portfolio impact, duration management, restructuring, opportunistic trading and tax loss harvesting opportunities.

The investment manager may consider existing market conditions, the availability of lower-rated securities, and whether the difference in yields between higher and lower-rated securities justifies the higher risk of lower-rated securities when selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio. Thus, there may be times when the Fund has a majority of its investments in securities that are considered investment grade.

Read More

FCQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 93.21%
1 Yr -3.7% -45.4% 15.3% 96.05%
3 Yr -4.3%* -20.5% 51.7% 89.21%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 23.11%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 9.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -76.8% 4.7% 87.68%
2021 0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 16.16%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 66.91%
2019 1.4% -57.4% 18.9% 11.46%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 91.30%
1 Yr -3.7% -45.4% 15.1% 94.38%
3 Yr -4.3%* -20.5% 51.7% 89.32%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 49.17%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 14.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -76.8% 4.7% 87.26%
2021 0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 16.22%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 66.85%
2019 1.4% -57.4% 18.9% 11.91%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCQAX Category Low Category High FCQAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.92 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 13.05%
Number of Holdings 697 1 14000 18.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 435 M -317 M 8.64 B 7.03%
Weighting of Top 10 14.87% 2.4% 101.7% 59.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SAN JOAQUIN HILLS CALIF TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY TOLL RD REV 5.25% 5.25% 2.71%
  2. GOLDEN ST TOB SECURITIZATION CORP CALIF TOB SETTLEMENT REV 5.25% 2.04%
  3. CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE CMNTYS DEV AUTH REV 5.25% 5.25% 1.86%
  4. California Cmnty Hsg Agy Essential Hsg Rev 5% 1.57%
  5. Grand Canyon University 5.125% 5.125% 1.50%
  6. FOOTHILL / EASTERN TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY CALIF TOLL RD REV 6.5% 1.50%
  7. FOOTHILL / EASTERN TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY CALIF TOLL RD REV 4% 4% 1.44%
  8. M-S-R ENERGY AUTH CALIF GAS REV 6.5% 6.5% 1.42%
  9. GOLDEN ST TOB SECURITIZATION CORP CALIF TOB SETTLEMENT REV 5% 1.41%
  10. FOOTHILL / EASTERN TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY CALIF TOLL RD REV 4% 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCQAX % Rank
Bonds 		98.94% 65.51% 150.86% 48.52%
Cash 		1.06% -50.86% 33.96% 50.15%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 39.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 37.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 38.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 37.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCQAX % Rank
Municipal 		97.12% 44.39% 100.00% 67.69%
Corporate 		1.82% 0.00% 9.99% 1.51%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.06% 0.00% 33.95% 52.47%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 37.19%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 38.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 41.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCQAX % Rank
US 		92.14% 37.86% 142.23% 81.06%
Non US 		6.80% 0.00% 62.14% 6.28%

FCQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.02% 6.50% 36.37%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.10% 64.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 47.13%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.44% 65.02%

Sales Fees

FCQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 0.00% 4.75% 48.65%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.19% 0.00% 283.00% 24.62%

FCQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCQAX Category Low Category High FCQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.27% 0.00% 4.45% 6.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCQAX Category Low Category High FCQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.88% -0.53% 5.33% 8.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Wiley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 1993

29.1

29.1%

John Wiley, Senior Vice President, has been a lead portfolio manager since 1993. Wiley has been an analyst or portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1989. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Christopher Sperry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Sperry has been an analyst or portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1996. Sperry holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Conn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Mr. Conn has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc since November 2020. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.

John Bonelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Mr. Bonelli is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

