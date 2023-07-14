Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest is free from regular federal income taxes and from California personal income taxes. Although the Fund tries to invest all of its assets in securities whose interest is free from regular federal and California personal income taxes, it is possible, although not anticipated, that up to 20% of its net assets may be in securities that pay interest subject to federal or state income taxes. The Fund also may have up to 100% of its assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The Fund may invest in municipal securities rated in any rating category by U.S. nationally recognized rating services, including securities rated below investment grade (or comparable unrated or short-term rated securities).

The Fund also may invest up to 35% of its total assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration.

The Fund may also invest in municipal securities that are covered by insurance policies that guarantee the timely payment of principal and interest.

Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of municipal securities that finance different types of projects, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.

The investment manager selects securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund’s range of allowable investments and typically invests with a long-term time horizon. This means it generally holds securities in the Fund’s portfolio for income purposes, although the investment manager may sell a security at any time if it believes it could help the Fund meet its goal. With a focus on income, individual securities are considered for purchase or sale based on various factors and considerations, including credit profile, risk, structure, pricing, portfolio impact, duration management, restructuring, opportunistic trading and tax loss harvesting opportunities.

The investment manager may consider existing market conditions, the availability of lower-rated securities, and whether the difference in yields between higher and lower-rated securities justifies the higher risk of lower-rated securities when selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio. Thus, there may be times when the Fund has a majority of its investments in securities that are considered investment grade.