Normally investing at least 80% of assets in U.S. dollar-denominated money market and high quality investment-grade debt securities of all types, and repurchase agreements for those securities. Potentially entering into reverse repurchase agreements. Investing up to 5% of assets in lower quality investment-grade securities. Managing the fund to have similar overall interest rate risk to the Bloomberg U.S. 3-6 Month Treasury Bill Index. Normally maintaining a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0.75 years or less. Normally investing in fixed rate securities with a maximum maturity of two years or less and floating rate securities with a maximum maturity of three years or less. Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities. Investing more than 25% of total assets in the financial services industries. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments.