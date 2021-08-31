Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$935.36
-
0.00%
0.25%
YTD Return
-6.3%
1 yr return
3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
53.3%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|FCLVJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.3%
|-37.9%
|3.6%
|73.49%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-19.3%
|180.4%
|71.16%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-15.7%
|24.5%
|76.78%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-6.9%
|18.0%
|77.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.9%
|8.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-1.7%
|-73.4%
|112.0%
|36.45%
|2021
|4.5%
|-50.9%
|15.2%
|36.67%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-10.5%
|5.1%
|30.92%
|2019
|1.3%
|-8.7%
|9.7%
|63.64%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-7.9%
|6.7%
|51.45%
|YTD
|-6.3%
|-37.9%
|3.6%
|70.70%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-21.4%
|180.4%
|62.04%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-15.7%
|24.5%
|75.81%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.0%
|78.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.9%
|9.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-1.7%
|-73.4%
|112.0%
|36.45%
|2021
|4.5%
|-50.9%
|15.2%
|36.67%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-10.5%
|5.1%
|30.92%
|2019
|1.3%
|-8.7%
|9.7%
|63.64%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-7.9%
|6.7%
|51.45%
|FCLVJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCLVJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|10.4 M
|17.1 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|21
|3
|3347
|44.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.33 M
|797 K
|1.31 B
|76.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.32%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|73.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCLVJX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|66.19%
|179.76%
|56.02%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.24%
|66.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.47%
|67.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|64.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.78%
|69.91%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-84.13%
|6.28%
|69.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCLVJX % Rank
|Municipal
|68.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|49.54%
|Corporate
|31.92%
|0.00%
|98.94%
|48.61%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.47%
|65.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.85%
|73.15%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.69%
|70.83%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.64%
|69.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCLVJX % Rank
|US
|91.03%
|66.19%
|151.83%
|64.35%
|Non US
|8.97%
|0.00%
|27.93%
|33.33%
|FCLVJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.04%
|2.88%
|76.56%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.65%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.40%
|N/A
|FCLVJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FCLVJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCLVJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|85.00%
|N/A
|FCLVJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCLVJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.86%
|78.24%
|FCLVJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FCLVJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCLVJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|2.10%
|5.46%
|N/A
|FCLVJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
