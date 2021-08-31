Home
Trending ETFs

FCLVJX (Mutual Fund)

FCLVJX (Mutual Fund)

Investment Grade Multi-Asset Income Portfolio, Intermediate, Series 9

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$935.36 -0.34 -0.04%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
(FCLVJX) Primary

Investment Grade Multi-Asset Income Portfolio, Intermediate, Series 9

FCLVJX | Fund

$935.36

-

0.00%

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.3%

1 yr return

3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

53.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$935.7
$933.62
$1,004.05

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Investment Grade Multi-Asset Income Portfolio, Intermediate, Series 9

FCLVJX | Fund

$935.36

-

0.00%

0.25%

FCLVJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Investment Grade Multi-Asset Income Portfolio, Intermediate, Series 9
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Portfolios L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Mar 19, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

FCLVJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCLVJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.3% -37.9% 3.6% 73.49%
1 Yr 3.0% -19.3% 180.4% 71.16%
3 Yr 5.2%* -15.7% 24.5% 76.78%
5 Yr 3.2%* -6.9% 18.0% 77.37%
10 Yr N/A* -3.9% 8.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCLVJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.7% -73.4% 112.0% 36.45%
2021 4.5% -50.9% 15.2% 36.67%
2020 -3.1% -10.5% 5.1% 30.92%
2019 1.3% -8.7% 9.7% 63.64%
2018 -0.7% -7.9% 6.7% 51.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCLVJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.3% -37.9% 3.6% 70.70%
1 Yr -0.1% -21.4% 180.4% 62.04%
3 Yr 4.1%* -15.7% 24.5% 75.81%
5 Yr 2.6%* -6.9% 18.0% 78.40%
10 Yr N/A* -3.9% 9.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCLVJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.7% -73.4% 112.0% 36.45%
2021 4.5% -50.9% 15.2% 36.67%
2020 -3.1% -10.5% 5.1% 30.92%
2019 1.3% -8.7% 9.7% 63.64%
2018 -0.7% -7.9% 6.7% 51.45%

NAV & Total Return History

FCLVJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCLVJX Category Low Category High FCLVJX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 10.4 M 17.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings 21 3 3347 44.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.33 M 797 K 1.31 B 76.85%
Weighting of Top 10 53.32% 3.0% 100.0% 73.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNION CITY GA REV 4.73% 6.37%
  2. TENNESSEE ST SCH BD AUTH 4.85% 6.20%
  3. LONG ISLAND PWR AUTH N Y ELEC SYS REV 5.6% 5.99%
  4. SAN FRANCISCO CALIF CITY & CNTY UNI SCH DIST 5.74% 5.53%
  5. LONG ISLAND PWR AUTH N Y ELEC SYS REV 3.98% 5.06%
  6. Motorola Solutions Inc 7.5% 4.99%
  7. NEW YORK N Y 5.89% 4.97%
  8. MARYLAND ST CMNTY DEV ADMIN DEPT HSG & CMNTY DEV 3.25% 4.81%
  9. KLA Corporation 4.65% 4.75%
  10. Kemper Corporation 4.35% 4.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCLVJX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 66.19% 179.76% 56.02%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 16.24% 66.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 17.47% 67.59%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 64.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.78% 69.91%
Cash 		0.00% -84.13% 6.28% 69.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCLVJX % Rank
Municipal 		68.08% 0.00% 100.00% 49.54%
Corporate 		31.92% 0.00% 98.94% 48.61%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 34.47% 65.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 29.85% 73.15%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 4.69% 70.83%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 46.64% 69.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCLVJX % Rank
US 		91.03% 66.19% 151.83% 64.35%
Non US 		8.97% 0.00% 27.93% 33.33%

FCLVJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCLVJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.04% 2.88% 76.56%
Management Fee N/A 0.03% 0.65% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FCLVJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCLVJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCLVJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 85.00% N/A

FCLVJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCLVJX Category Low Category High FCLVJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.86% 78.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCLVJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCLVJX Category Low Category High FCLVJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 2.10% 5.46% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCLVJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCLVJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 8.05 6.25

