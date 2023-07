Mr. Duch formed Channel Investment Partners in 2019 and registered it with the SEC in April 2020. From 2016 to present, Mr. Duch has managed private investments through Duch Capital Management LLC. From 2006 to 2016 Mr. Duch was a Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager for Bethesda, MD based Calvert Investment Management. In his role as a Lead and Co-Portfolio Manager, he was responsible for portfolio construction, credit analysis and trading delivering top decile and quartile performance, winning Lipper Fund Awards in 2008 and 2013. Since joining the Calvert taxable fixed income team in 2006, he primarily focused on investment grade, high yield and distressed corporate debt, leveraged loans, taxable municipals and treasuries, both bonds and derivatives. Various investment strategies also differed along the interest rate curve from ultra short to long duration. From 2002 to 2005, Mr. Duch was a Trader/Sector Manager at Deutsche Asset Management (DeAM) in New York. From 1998 to 2002, Mr. Duch worked at Zurich Scudder Investments in Chicago in several positions including Corporate Trader and Assistant Portfolio Manager with a focus on portfolio risk analytics.