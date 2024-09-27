Home
MainStay PineStone International Equity Fund

mutual fund
FCIWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.13 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
N/A
share class
P (FCIHX) I (FCIUX) R6 (FCIWX) Investor (FCIKX) C (FCICX) A (FCIRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

31.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$411 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FCIWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay PineStone International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    R6
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

PineStone Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a portfolio of international equities. The Fund may invest in issuers with market capitalizations of any size, though it generally expects to focus on issuers with market capitalization in excess of $1 billion.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund will normally invest in equity securities of foreign companies operating in at least three countries other than the United States, including emerging market countries. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer’s “country of risk” (or similar designation) as determined by a third party such as Bloomberg, Factset or ICE Data Services Inc.

In addition, the Fund considers countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to be emerging market countries. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts.

The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer staples and industrials sectors. In addition, the Fund may enter into forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s

securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio. The Fund may also invest in securities issued by other investment companies.

Investment Process:

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Subadvisor employs a bottom-up stock selection approach which results in a portfolio generally ranging from 25 to 45 companies. A bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks (microeconomic factors) as opposed to the significance of economic cycles and market cycles (macroeconomic factors).

The Subadvisor looks for companies that have growth potential that are believed to be trading at attractive valuations. In doing so, the Subadvisor focuses on companies believed by the portfolio management team to have the following characteristics, among others:

·Competitive advantage in an industry with high barriers to entry;

·Attractive industry with pricing power, organic growth and limited cyclicality;

·Strong management teams with sound corporate governance;

·History of stable profit margins;

·Solid balance sheet with low leverage; and

·Attractive valuation with a stock price below intrinsic value.

In evaluating whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor considers, among other factors, whether in its view the company no longer continues to meet the standards described above and/or the Subadvisor believes there are more attractive opportunities available for investment by the Fund.

FCIWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 31.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -7.2%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 4.5% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -26.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -2.6% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 31.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -7.2%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 5.0% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -25.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -2.0% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCIWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCIWX Category Low Category High FCIWX % Rank
Net Assets 411 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 33 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 288 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 48.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 7.88%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S, Class B 7.07%
  3. London Stock Exchange Group plc 4.88%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.45%
  5. ASML Holding NV 4.35%
  6. Nestle SA (Registered) 4.24%
  7. EssilorLuxottica SA 4.24%
  8. Air Liquide SA 4.17%
  9. Cie Financiere Richemont SA (Registered) 3.95%
  10. InterContinental Hotels Group plc 3.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCIWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.03% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.97% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCIWX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCIWX % Rank
Non US 		81.06% N/A N/A N/A
US 		16.97% N/A N/A N/A

FCIWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FCIWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCIWX Category Low Category High FCIWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.40% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCIWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCIWX Category Low Category High FCIWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCIWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

FCIWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

