Frontier MFG Core Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
FCIVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.6572 -0.07 -0.39%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (FMGIX) Primary S (FCIVX)
Frontier MFG Core Infrastructure Fund

FCIVX | Fund

$17.66

$747 M

4.44%

$0.78

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$747 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Frontier MFG Core Infrastructure Fund

FCIVX | Fund

$17.66

$747 M

4.44%

$0.78

0.68%

FCIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Frontier MFG Core Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frontier Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    15983348
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gerald Stack

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of infrastructure companies. Equity securities in which the Fund invests as part of its principal investment strategy consist of common stocks, stapled securities (an equity security comprised of multiple parts) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) of infrastructure companies. The Fund will concentrate in the infrastructure sector and utilities industry. The Fund will invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies of all market capitalizations, with a minimum market capitalization of U.S. $500 million at the time of purchase. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy.

The Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”), seeks to provide investors with exposure to the infrastructure sector and to deliver stable investment returns relative to other equity funds. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of securities of infrastructure companies that MFG Asset Management has determined have an appropriate capital structure, are likely to generate reliable income streams and are likely to benefit from inflation protection. The Fund’s portfolio will generally consist of 70 to 100 companies.

FCIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -13.0% 19.7% 30.19%
1 Yr -4.2% -18.2% 38.5% 54.72%
3 Yr 1.9%* -9.9% 27.0% 52.58%
5 Yr 2.5%* -5.0% 14.8% 37.65%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% 13.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -27.1% -0.5% 68.87%
2021 5.2% -15.6% 16.8% 43.56%
2020 -1.3% -3.9% 9.1% 42.70%
2019 5.6% 2.4% 7.8% 30.59%
2018 -1.9% -4.2% -1.1% 26.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -20.0% 10.1% 28.30%
1 Yr -4.2% -22.4% 11.7% 53.77%
3 Yr 1.9%* -9.9% 21.1% 52.58%
5 Yr 2.6%* -5.0% 13.2% 33.33%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% 13.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -27.1% -0.5% 68.87%
2021 5.2% -15.6% 16.8% 43.56%
2020 -1.3% -3.9% 9.1% 42.70%
2019 5.6% 2.4% 7.8% 30.59%
2018 -1.5% -4.2% -0.8% 14.67%

NAV & Total Return History

FCIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCIVX Category Low Category High FCIVX % Rank
Net Assets 747 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 27.36%
Number of Holdings 89 29 233 19.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 234 M 733 K 4.98 B 26.42%
Weighting of Top 10 29.10% 8.2% 63.0% 91.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aena SME SA 3.40%
  2. Aena SME SA 3.40%
  3. Aena SME SA 3.40%
  4. Aena SME SA 3.40%
  5. Aena SME SA 3.40%
  6. Aena SME SA 3.40%
  7. Aena SME SA 3.40%
  8. Aena SME SA 3.40%
  9. Aena SME SA 3.40%
  10. Aena SME SA 3.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCIVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.20% 86.09% 100.70% 82.08%
Cash 		2.52% -11.28% 13.91% 30.19%
Other 		1.27% 0.00% 13.60% 7.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 88.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 88.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 88.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCIVX % Rank
Utilities 		66.62% 3.71% 96.19% 11.32%
Industrials 		16.87% 0.00% 68.24% 63.21%
Energy 		6.96% 0.00% 32.46% 75.47%
Real Estate 		6.27% 0.00% 23.51% 55.66%
Communication Services 		3.28% 0.00% 27.53% 50.94%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 93.40%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 88.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 92.45%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 88.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 89.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 89.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCIVX % Rank
Non US 		56.45% 0.00% 99.06% 30.19%
US 		39.75% 0.00% 99.80% 70.75%

FCIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.30% 20.38% 91.09%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.30% 1.25% 8.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

FCIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 71.43%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 13.00% 128.00% 4.71%

FCIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCIVX Category Low Category High FCIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.44% 0.00% 4.88% 33.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCIVX Category Low Category High FCIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.46% -0.39% 4.38% 11.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

FCIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gerald Stack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2012

10.37

10.4%

Mr. Stack joined MFG Asset Management in January 2007 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Stack is a senior member of MFG’s Infrastructure Investment Team. Prior to joining MFG, Mr. Stack was a Director at Capital Partners (now known as CP2), a firm he joined in 1998. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and an MBA from the University of Sydney and is a Chartered Accountant.

David Costello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2021

0.58

0.6%

David Costello is Portfolio Manager - MFG Core Infrastructure Fund. David joined Magellan in 2015. Prior to Magellan, David led Ernst & Young’s financial-modelling practice in Brisbane. Before this, David worked for National Australia Bank and SFG Consulting. David holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Queensland. David is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

