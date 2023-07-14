Home
Trending ETFs

FCIRX (Mutual Fund)

FCIRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fiera Capital International Equity Fund

FCIRX | Fund

$15.47

$232 M

0.62%

$0.10

1.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.5%

1 yr return

22.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

Net Assets

$232 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FCIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fiera Capital International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fiera Capital
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

StonePine Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), subject to the oversight of the Adviser, seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a portfolio of international equities.  The Fund may invest in issuers with market capitalizations of any size, though it generally expects to focus on issuers with market capitalization in excess of $1 billion.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in at least three countries other than the United States, including emerging market countries.  For these purposes, a company is considered located in a country outside the United States if: (i) the company’s securities are principally traded on such country’s exchange or (ii) the company’s securities are included in the MSCI World Ex-US Index.  In addition, the Fund considers countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to be emerging market countries.  From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe.  Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts.

The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer non-cyclical and industrials sectors.

In addition, the Fund may enter into forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio.  The Fund may also invest in securities issued by other investment companies.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Sub-Adviser employs a bottom-up stock selection approach which results in a portfolio generally ranging from 25 to 45 companies.  A bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks (microeconomic factors) as opposed to the significance of economic cycles and market cycles (macroeconomic factors). 

The Sub-Adviser looks for companies that have growth potential that are believed to be trading at attractive valuations.  In doing so, the Sub-Adviser focuses on companies believed by the portfolio management team to have the following characteristics, among others:

Sustainable competitive advantage in an industry with high barriers to entry;
Attractive industry with pricing power, organic growth and limited cyclicality;
Strong management teams with sound corporate governance;
History of stable profit margins;
Solid balance sheet with low leverage; and
Attractive valuation with a stock price below intrinsic value.

In evaluating whether to sell a security, the Sub-Adviser considers, among other factors, whether in its view the company no longer continues to meet the standards described above and/or the Sub-Adviser believes there are more attractive opportunities available for investment by the Fund.

Read More

FCIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -15.6% 24.4% 12.16%
1 Yr 22.9% -15.2% 26.9% 6.42%
3 Yr 8.3%* -27.4% 9.5% 0.99%
5 Yr 8.0%* -10.0% 35.2% 2.27%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -49.5% -11.5% 14.85%
2021 7.6% -11.8% 9.8% 3.13%
2020 5.4% -1.7% 22.8% 61.83%
2019 6.7% -1.0% 9.7% 27.09%
2018 -1.9% -7.5% 11.0% 7.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -35.3% 24.4% 12.16%
1 Yr 22.9% -46.8% 26.9% 6.42%
3 Yr 8.3%* -27.4% 13.1% 2.72%
5 Yr 8.2%* -10.0% 35.2% 2.58%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -49.5% -11.5% 14.85%
2021 7.6% -11.8% 9.8% 3.13%
2020 5.4% -1.7% 22.8% 61.83%
2019 6.7% -1.0% 9.7% 27.09%
2018 -1.7% -7.5% 11.0% 6.43%

NAV & Total Return History

FCIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCIRX Category Low Category High FCIRX % Rank
Net Assets 232 M 167 K 150 B 75.00%
Number of Holdings 34 5 516 95.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 127 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 70.74%
Weighting of Top 10 48.17% 10.3% 99.1% 8.76%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCIRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.11% 88.72% 101.51% 15.44%
Other 		0.89% -0.02% 3.64% 7.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 93.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 92.40%
Cash 		0.00% -1.51% 11.28% 99.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 92.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCIRX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		21.27% 0.00% 28.66% 5.07%
Industrials 		17.92% 0.68% 31.28% 27.42%
Healthcare 		15.38% 1.36% 29.58% 44.24%
Financial Services 		14.92% 0.00% 38.62% 44.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.43% 0.00% 46.28% 27.88%
Technology 		13.02% 1.51% 38.21% 83.18%
Basic Materials 		3.07% 0.00% 23.15% 85.71%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 96.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 96.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 98.62%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 41.13% 98.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCIRX % Rank
Non US 		94.14% 70.50% 101.51% 26.27%
US 		4.97% 0.00% 25.68% 52.07%

FCIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.49% 0.01% 37.19% 25.93%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 66.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

FCIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 7.00% 330.00% 14.32%

FCIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCIRX Category Low Category High FCIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 6.96% 94.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCIRX Category Low Category High FCIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -1.69% 3.16% 49.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

