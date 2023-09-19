PineStone Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a portfolio of international equities. The Fund may invest in issuers with market capitalizations of any size, though it generally expects to focus on issuers with market capitalization in excess of $1 billion.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund will normally invest in equity securities of foreign companies operating in at least three countries other than the United States, including emerging market countries. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer’s “country of risk” (or similar designation) as determined by a third party such as Bloomberg, Factset or ICE Data Services Inc.

In addition, the Fund considers countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to be emerging market countries. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts.

The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer non-cyclical and industrials sectors. In addition, the Fund may enter into forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s

securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio. The Fund may also invest in securities issued by other investment companies.

Investment Process:

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Subadvisor employs a bottom-up stock selection approach which results in a portfolio generally ranging from 25 to 45 companies. A bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks (microeconomic factors) as opposed to the significance of economic cycles and market cycles (macroeconomic factors).

The Subadvisor looks for companies that have growth potential that are believed to be trading at attractive valuations. In doing so, the Subadvisor focuses on companies believed by the portfolio management team to have the following characteristics, among others:

·Competitive advantage in an industry with high barriers to entry;

·Attractive industry with pricing power, organic growth and limited cyclicality;

·Strong management teams with sound corporate governance;

·History of stable profit margins;

·Solid balance sheet with low leverage; and

·Attractive valuation with a stock price below intrinsic value.

In evaluating whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor considers, among other factors, whether in its view the company no longer continues to meet the standards described above and/or the Subadvisor believes there are more attractive opportunities available for investment by the Fund.