Trending ETFs

MainStay PineStone Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
FCGPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$17.43 -0.09 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

FCGPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay PineStone Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 07, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

PineStone Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a portfolio of global equities, which may include companies in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in issuers with market capitalizations of any size, though it generally expects to focus on issuers with market capitalization in excess of $1 billion.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts. Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign companies. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer’s “country of risk” (or similar designation) as determined by a third party such as Bloomberg, Factset or ICE Data Services Inc. This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable. The Subadvisor defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

From time to time, the Fund may focus its foreign investments in Europe.

The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer non-cyclical sector.

In addition, the Fund may enter into forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio.

Investment Process: In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Subadvisor employs a bottom-up stock selection approach which results in a relatively focused portfolio generally ranging from 25 to 45 companies. A bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks (microeconomic factors) as opposed to the significance of economic cycles and market cycles (macroeconomic factors).

The Subadvisor looks for companies that have growth potential that are believed to be trading at attractive valuations. In doing so, the Subadvisor focuses on companies believed by the portfolio management team to have the following characteristics, among others:

·Competitive advantage in an industry with high barriers to entry;

·Strong management teams with sound corporate governance;

·A history of stable profit margins; and

·Solid balance sheet with low leverage.

In evaluating whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor considers, among other factors, whether in its view the company no longer continues to meet the standards described above and/or the Subadvisor believes there are more attractive opportunities available for investment by the Fund.

FCGPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCGPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCGPX Category Low Category High FCGPX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCGPX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FCGPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FCGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FCGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FCGPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCGPX Category Low Category High FCGPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCGPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCGPX Category Low Category High FCGPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCGPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

FCGPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

