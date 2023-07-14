Home
Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
FCGIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.17 +0.12 +0.67%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (FCGEX) Primary Inst (FCGIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund

FCGIX | Fund

$18.17

$29.7 M

0.41%

$0.08

1.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

Net Assets

$29.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FCGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fiera Capital
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nadim Rizk

Fund Description

StonePine Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), subject to the oversight of the Adviser, seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Fund may invest in issuers with market capitalizations of any size, though it generally expects to focus on issuers with market capitalization in excess of $1 billion.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests at least 40% of its net assets in companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., companies that have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or that have securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts, or companies that have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. The Fund considers a company to conduct its principal business activities outside the U.S. if it derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its sales or assets outside of the U.S. This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable. From time to time, the Fund may focus its foreign investments in Europe.

The Fund may from time to time emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer non-cyclical sector.

In addition, the Fund may enter into forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Sub-Adviser employs a bottom-up stock selection approach which results in a relatively focused portfolio generally ranging from 25 to 45 select companies. A bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on the analysis of individual stocks (microeconomic factors) as opposed to the significance of economic cycles and market cycles (macroeconomic factors). The Fund is non-diversified which means that it may invest a greater amount of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a small number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Sub-Adviser looks for companies that have growth potential that are believed to be trading at attractive valuations. In doing so, the Sub-Adviser focuses on companies believed by the portfolio management team to have the following characteristics, among others:

Sustainable competitive advantage in an industry with high barriers to entry;
Strong management teams with sound corporate governance;
A history of stable profit margins; and
Solid balance sheet with low leverage.

In evaluating whether to sell a security, the Sub-Adviser considers, among other factors, whether in its view the company no longer continues to meet the standards described above and/or the Sub-Adviser believes there are more attractive opportunities available for investment by the Fund.

Read More

FCGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -35.6% 29.2% 48.55%
1 Yr 12.2% 17.3% 252.4% 72.05%
3 Yr 8.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 19.59%
5 Yr 8.7%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -24.3% 957.1% 29.08%
2021 10.3% -38.3% 47.1% 13.53%
2020 5.7% -54.2% 0.6% 3.10%
2019 6.6% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -1.0% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -35.6% 29.2% 49.44%
1 Yr 12.2% 11.4% 252.4% 68.07%
3 Yr 8.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 18.00%
5 Yr 8.7%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -24.3% 957.1% 29.08%
2021 10.3% -33.1% 47.1% 13.65%
2020 5.7% -44.4% 1.8% 8.75%
2019 6.6% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -1.0% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCGIX Category Low Category High FCGIX % Rank
Net Assets 29.7 M 199 K 133 B 85.86%
Number of Holdings 36 1 9075 86.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.4 M -18 M 37.6 B 81.72%
Weighting of Top 10 47.64% 9.1% 100.0% 20.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.61%
  3. Moody's Corporation 6.43%
  4. Keyence Corp 6.12%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCGIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 61.84% 125.47% 22.36%
Other 		0.50% -13.98% 19.14% 7.60%
Cash 		0.18% -174.70% 23.12% 92.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 58.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 53.08%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 55.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCGIX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.43% 0.00% 38.42% 12.67%
Technology 		16.90% 0.00% 49.87% 66.30%
Healthcare 		15.53% 0.00% 35.42% 50.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.11% 0.00% 40.94% 34.58%
Industrials 		13.15% 0.00% 44.06% 11.78%
Consumer Defense 		11.45% 0.00% 73.28% 19.49%
Communication Services 		7.30% 0.00% 57.66% 88.11%
Basic Materials 		3.12% 0.00% 38.60% 60.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 84.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 86.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 82.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCGIX % Rank
US 		67.16% 0.13% 103.82% 24.34%
Non US 		32.16% 0.58% 99.46% 64.21%

FCGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.01% 44.27% 14.48%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 73.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

FCGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 395.00% 41.04%

FCGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCGIX Category Low Category High FCGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 3.26% 52.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCGIX Category Low Category High FCGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.26% -4.27% 12.65% 55.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

FCGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nadim Rizk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Nadim Rizk, CFA, Senior Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager. Joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Bachelor of Business Administration, American University of Beirut and Master of Business Administration, McGill University. Prior experiences include Head of Global Equities, Lead manager for U.S. and Global equity portfolios, as well as Senior Global Research Analyst positions at some of Canada’s leading investment management firms.

Andrew Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Andrew Chan, MSc, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Andrew Chan is a member of the Global Equity team and is assistant portfolio manager for the U.S., International and Global Equity strategies. Prior experiences include Senior analyst positions for U.S. and global equities at leading investment management firms.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

