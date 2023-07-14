Dividend Investing Ideas Center
20.5%
1 yr return
9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
Net Assets
$16.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.9%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.04%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially in the equity securities of companies that are leaders in their industries. In selecting securities, the investment manager considers many factors, including historical and potential growth in revenues and earnings, assessment of strength and quality of management, and determination of a company's strategic positioning in its industry.
Although the Fund normally invests substantially in the equity securities (principally common stocks) of U.S.-based large and medium market capitalization companies,
it may invest in companies in new and emerging industries where growth is expected to be above average and may invest up to 25% of its assets in smaller companies.
The Fund's investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor, generally pursuing a "buy-and-hold" growth strategy. As a "bottom-up" investor focusing primarily on individual securities, the investment manager chooses companies that it believes are positioned for growth in revenues, earnings or assets. Such advantages as a particular marketing niche, proven technology, sound financial records, strong management, and industry leadership are all factors the investment manager believes point to strong growth potential. Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors including technology, health care and industrials.
|Period
|FCGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|76.25%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|77.81%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|51.37%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|37.91%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|19.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|FCGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|36.96%
|2021
|5.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|38.38%
|2020
|6.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|68.84%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|48.29%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|20.21%
|FCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.9 B
|189 K
|222 B
|9.94%
|Number of Holdings
|141
|2
|3509
|15.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.99 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|18.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.89%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|95.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.39%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|28.11%
|Cash
|0.50%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|72.71%
|Other
|0.10%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|14.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|92.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|92.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|91.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCGAX % Rank
|Technology
|32.94%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|61.67%
|Healthcare
|18.33%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|12.12%
|Industrials
|16.36%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|3.71%
|Financial Services
|8.51%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|54.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.57%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|93.73%
|Communication Services
|6.03%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|84.17%
|Consumer Defense
|3.99%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|46.17%
|Basic Materials
|3.23%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|14.59%
|Real Estate
|1.58%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|39.90%
|Utilities
|1.46%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|11.95%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|97.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCGAX % Rank
|US
|94.10%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|53.59%
|Non US
|5.29%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|32.07%
|FCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|88.75%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|16.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|79.79%
|FCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.04%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|3.17%
|FCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.13%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|94.59%
|FCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|16.50%
|FCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2018
|$0.691
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.585
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$0.607
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.706
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2013
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2012
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2010
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2009
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2008
|$0.402
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2007
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2005
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2004
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2003
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2002
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2000
|$0.495
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2008
13.51
13.5%
Serena Perin Vinton is an SVP and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. Ms. Perin Vinton joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1991. She served as an analyst and portfolio manager in the international fixed-income group for four years, before joining the Franklin Equity Group in 1995. Ms. Perin Vinton previously worked as a research assistant for a British member of Parliament in London. Ms. Perin Vinton earned her B.A. in business economics from Brown University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Robert Rendler, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Rendler joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Ms. Lin has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Tenmpleton, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2014, Ms. Lin was a research associate at Cooke & Bieler, a value based investment management firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
