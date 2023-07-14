Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Series Total Market Index Fund

mutual fund
FCFMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (FCFMX) Primary
FCFMX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Series Total Market Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (FCFMX) Primary
FCFMX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Series Total Market Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (FCFMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Series Total Market Index Fund

FCFMX | Fund

$14.87

$46.3 B

0.24%

$0.04

-

Vitals

YTD Return

17.7%

1 yr return

16.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$46.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Series Total Market Index Fund

FCFMX | Fund

$14.87

$46.3 B

0.24%

$0.04

-

FCFMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Series Total Market Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 26, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Louis Bottari

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities included in the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index℠, which is a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of a broad range of equity securities of U.S. headquartered companies. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to attempt to replicate the returns of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index℠. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.
Read More

FCFMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -14.3% 35.6% 28.53%
1 Yr 16.4% -34.9% 38.6% 21.83%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% 43.89%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -56.3% 28.9% 49.70%
2021 11.2% -20.5% 152.6% 22.12%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -20.5% 35.6% 24.85%
1 Yr 16.4% -34.9% 40.3% 16.00%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% 39.23%
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -56.3% 28.9% 49.77%
2021 11.2% -20.5% 152.6% 22.66%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCFMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCFMX Category Low Category High FCFMX % Rank
Net Assets 46.3 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 6.12%
Number of Holdings 4154 2 4154 0.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 B 288 K 270 B 6.26%
Weighting of Top 10 23.24% 1.8% 106.2% 88.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.87%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.00%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.61%
  4. Tesla Inc 1.75%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.64%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.54%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.42%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.15%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 1.14%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.98% 0.00% 130.24% 11.55%
Cash 		0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 89.36%
Bonds 		0.01% -0.04% 95.81% 5.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 88.00%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 87.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 87.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFMX % Rank
Technology 		24.35% 0.00% 48.94% 50.61%
Healthcare 		13.90% 0.00% 60.70% 65.85%
Financial Services 		13.30% 0.00% 55.59% 56.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.27% 0.00% 30.33% 33.08%
Industrials 		8.90% 0.00% 29.90% 53.52%
Communication Services 		7.98% 0.00% 27.94% 57.58%
Consumer Defense 		6.72% 0.00% 47.71% 54.67%
Energy 		4.22% 0.00% 41.64% 44.41%
Real Estate 		3.91% 0.00% 31.91% 16.92%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 20.91% 46.32%
Basic Materials 		2.68% 0.00% 25.70% 45.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFMX % Rank
US 		98.91% 0.00% 127.77% 13.96%
Non US 		1.07% 0.00% 32.38% 66.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFMX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		95.88% -6.23% 100.00% 84.97%
Government 		4.12% 0.00% 100.00% 3.97%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 87.23%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 86.99%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.34%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 86.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFMX % Rank
US 		0.01% -0.06% 81.35% 5.13%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 87.47%

FCFMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 0.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FCFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 496.00% 30.17%

FCFMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCFMX Category Low Category High FCFMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.24% 0.00% 24.06% 9.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCFMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCFMX Category Low Category High FCFMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.33% -54.00% 6.06% 12.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCFMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCFMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Bottari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2019

3.1

3.1%

Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.

Peter Matthew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2019

3.1

3.1%

Peter Matthew is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode Capital Management, LLC since 2007. Prior to joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005. Peter Matthews, PhD, is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager. He was the trading system creator for all MINT systems and a Founding Partner of Mint Investment Management Company (MINT) in 1984 based on systems he originally created in 1981. MINT was the first CTA to exceed $1bn in AUM (in 1991). Peter was MINT’s Portfolio Manager throughout its existence from 1984-2000. MINT achieved 30% gross compound annual returns with no losing years from 1981-1993. MINT formed a 50/50 partnership with the Man Group and was the catalyst for Man’s $42.4bn (as of December 2009) business today. Peter received the Donchian Award in 1994 for his lifetime contributions to the Managed Funds Industry and was Founder/Chairman Emeritus for the Foundation for Managed Derivatives Research. MINT created the first guaranteed fund with Ord Westpac, Australia and was profiled in the book, Market Wizards. Dr. Matthews received his MA and PhD in Statistics from The American University in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Massey Foundation Fellowship throughout his PhD program. He received his BA in Mathematics and Economics from Carleton University, Canada where he was an Ontario Scholar.

Robert Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2019

3.1

3.1%

Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.

Payal Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Payal Gupta joined Geode in 2019, Ms. Gupta has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Ms. Gupta worked at State Street Global Advisors from 2005 to 2019, most recently as senior portfolio manager. Before joining SSGA in 2005, she worked as an analyst at Concentra Integrated Services and at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Gupta holds an MBA with specialization in Investments and Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Bay Path University.

Navid Sohrabi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Navid Sohrabi is portfolio manager of Geode Capital Management, LLC. Since joining Geode in 2019, Mr. Sohrabi has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Sohrabi worked at DWS, most recently as an index portfolio manager. Mr. Sohrabi was Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager and quantitative multi-asset strategist in the Passive Asset Management business since 2015. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Sohrabi served as a derivatives trader for several institutional asset managers and commodity trading advisors where he developed and managed systematic risk and trading strategies in equities, options, fx and futures. Mr. Sohrabi earned a BA in neurobiology from the University of California, Berkley, and a Masters of Financial Engineering from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×