Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities of U.S. and foreign corporate issuers, which will include corporate bonds, collateralized loan obligations and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, and structured notes with economic characteristics similar to fixed income securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund will invest in callable bonds, as well as fixed income securities that pay a fixed or floating interest rate or interest that is payable in-kind or payable at maturity. The Fund will invest in high yield fixed income securities, also referred to as “junk” bonds, which are generally rated below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services or Fitch, Inc. or Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Service at the time of purchase or are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by Frost Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Frost”). The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements. All securities in which the Fund invests will be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through a combination of active portfolio management, sector weightings and individual asset selection with a focus on relative value opportunities. In selecting assets for the Fund, the Adviser uses a top-down approach to analyze industry fundamentals and select individual securities based on its view of their relative value and sensitivity to anticipated interest rate movement. The Adviser will also consider its view of the yield curve and the potential for individual securities to produce consistent income. The Adviser expects that a substantial portion of the Fund’s returns will be derived from credit risk, rather than interest rate risk. The Adviser will manage the Fund balancing the emphasis between interest rate and credit risk dependent on its view of economic growth prospects, interest rate predictions and relative value assessments. The Adviser expects the Fund to own assets that represent a range of credit quality from investment grade to below investment grade in varying degrees dependent on expected market conditions.