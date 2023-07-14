Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Frost Credit Fund

mutual fund
FCFAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.01 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (FCFAX) Primary Inst (FCFIX) A (FCFBX)
FCFAX (Mutual Fund)

Frost Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.01 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (FCFAX) Primary Inst (FCFIX) A (FCFBX)
FCFAX (Mutual Fund)

Frost Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.01 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (FCFAX) Primary Inst (FCFIX) A (FCFBX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Frost Credit Fund

FCFAX | Fund

$9.01

$176 M

6.09%

$0.55

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$176 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Frost Credit Fund

FCFAX | Fund

$9.01

$176 M

6.09%

$0.55

0.96%

FCFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Frost Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frost Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    2128350
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffery Elswick

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities of U.S. and foreign corporate issuers, which will include corporate bonds, collateralized loan obligations and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, and structured notes with economic characteristics similar to fixed income securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund will invest in callable bonds, as well as fixed income securities that pay a fixed or floating interest rate or interest that is payable in-kind or payable at maturity. The Fund will invest in high yield fixed income securities, also referred to as “junk” bonds, which are generally rated below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services or Fitch, Inc. or Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Service at the time of purchase or are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by Frost Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Frost”). The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements. All securities in which the Fund invests will be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through a combination of active portfolio management, sector weightings and individual asset selection with a focus on relative value opportunities. In selecting assets for the Fund, the Adviser uses a top-down approach to analyze industry fundamentals and select individual securities based on its view of their relative value and sensitivity to anticipated interest rate movement. The Adviser will also consider its view of the yield curve and the potential for individual securities to produce consistent income. The Adviser expects that a substantial portion of the Fund’s returns will be derived from credit risk, rather than interest rate risk. The Adviser will manage the Fund balancing the emphasis between interest rate and credit risk dependent on its view of economic growth prospects, interest rate predictions and relative value assessments. The Adviser expects the Fund to own assets that represent a range of credit quality from investment grade to below investment grade in varying degrees dependent on expected market conditions.

Read More

FCFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -6.3% 3.8% 2.78%
1 Yr 0.3% -11.5% 2.9% 6.60%
3 Yr -1.4%* -6.1% 1.3% 6.64%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.6% 3.2% 88.05%
10 Yr -1.0%* -11.7% 2.2% 80.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -17.7% -2.5% 96.64%
2021 0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 2.55%
2020 0.7% -2.8% 4.6% 38.50%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 40.50%
2018 -0.8% -3.7% 0.4% 99.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -6.3% 3.8% 2.78%
1 Yr 0.3% -11.5% 1.9% 3.47%
3 Yr -1.4%* -6.1% 4.5% 7.98%
5 Yr -0.9%* -8.3% 1.7% 57.03%
10 Yr 1.9%* -10.2% 2.1% 0.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -17.7% -2.5% 96.64%
2021 0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 2.55%
2020 0.7% -2.8% 4.6% 38.50%
2019 0.8% -28.6% 3.0% 20.35%
2018 0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 12.06%

NAV & Total Return History

FCFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCFAX Category Low Category High FCFAX % Rank
Net Assets 176 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 83.71%
Number of Holdings 130 4 4919 83.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 26 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 86.81%
Weighting of Top 10 14.94% 1.7% 100.0% 72.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sudbury Mill CLO Ltd. 4.88% 2.50%
  2. Race Point IX CLO, Limited/Corp 3.19429% 2.16%
  3. Madison Park Funding XIII Ltd. 3.63425% 1.71%
  4. Mcf Clo Viii Ltd / Mcf Clo Viii FRN 2.79429% 1.68%
  5. Golub Cap Partners Clo 21 M-R Ltd / FRN 3.634% 1.61%
  6. Viacom Inc 5.85% 1.58%
  7. T-Mobile USA, Inc. 3.5% 1.57%
  8. Benefit Street Partners CLO IV 7.47% 1.55%
  9. Southwest Airlines Co. 3.45% 1.54%
  10. AMERICAN CREDIT ACCEPTANCE RECEIVABLES TRUST 4.87% 1.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFAX % Rank
Bonds 		97.65% 49.71% 194.71% 13.89%
Convertible Bonds 		1.42% 0.00% 27.71% 71.18%
Cash 		0.87% -102.46% 39.20% 84.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 25.64% 15.45%
Stocks 		0.02% -0.66% 11.31% 18.58%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 35.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFAX % Rank
Industrials 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 3.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% 52.31%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.45% 47.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.31% 55.38%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% 47.69%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 69.23%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.46%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 65.64% 63.08%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% 46.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% 46.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 47.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFAX % Rank
US 		0.02% -0.54% 9.00% 17.71%
Non US 		0.00% -0.66% 2.31% 32.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFAX % Rank
Securitized 		54.55% 0.00% 97.27% 6.42%
Corporate 		44.57% 0.00% 100.00% 43.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.87% 0.00% 44.09% 93.06%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 46.35%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 66.49%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 73.63% 95.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCFAX % Rank
US 		84.09% 0.00% 165.96% 31.42%
Non US 		13.56% 0.00% 72.71% 43.06%

FCFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 19.98% 27.93%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.19% 88.21%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 36.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FCFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 2.00% 500.00% 2.19%

FCFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCFAX Category Low Category High FCFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.09% 0.00% 11.01% 6.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCFAX Category Low Category High FCFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.52% -1.27% 4.98% 0.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffery Elswick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Jeffery joined Frost Bank, the parent company of Frost Investment Advisors, LLC, in 2006 and has over 18 years of investment experience. His primary responsibilities include managing all trading and analysis for the fixed income efforts. Today, Jeffery draws on his experience to lead the fixed income investment strategy and oversees a team of traders and analysts in the research process. Jeffery provides thought leadership on the economy and investment climate to clients and the firm. Prior to joining the Adviser, Jeffery served as a fixed income portfolio manager, analyst and trader at Capital One Financial Corporation for six years. He received a Master of Science in Finance degree from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting degree from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

Tim Tucker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2015

6.51

6.5%

Tim Tucker joined Frost Investment Advisors, LLC in February 2011 and has more than 21 years of investment experience. Tim’s specialization includes credit analysis of high grade and high yield corporate bonds and structured products. He is a Co-Manager of the Frost Credit Fund and responsible for developing strategic and tactical views on sector allocation as well as security selection. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was a Director at THL Credit (the credit affiliate of Thomas H. Lee Partners, a private equity firm with more than $20 billion of capital under management) responsible for sourcing, structuring, underwriting, and monitoring of leveraged loans, high yield bonds, and mezzanine debt. Prior to THL, he was a Vice President of the Leveraged Capital Group at AIG responsible for sourcing, structuring, underwriting and monitoring first lien (non-syndicated), second lien, and traditional mezzanine financings for a global insurance company that managed a $550 billion fixed income portfolio. Previously, Tim was a Vice President at Kinsman Capital, LLC, a private equity firm that focused on leveraged buyouts of middle-market companies. Tim earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and a minor in Statistics, and graduated Cum Laude with honors from Southern Methodist University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×