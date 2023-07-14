Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. equity securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any capitalization and primarily invests in common stock. The Fund's investable universe typically includes equity securities of companies in the Russell 1000 Index.

The Fund invests in both growth and value stocks, or in stocks with characteristics of both ("core" style of investing). The investment manager employs a multi-factor selection process that includes using a proprietary model to assign a quantitative factor score for each issuer in the Fund’s investible universe based on that issuer’s exposure to quality, value and momentum. Each security is then further analyzed based on the assigned factor scores, but taking into account certain sector weight limits and security weight limit constraints determined by, among others, the portfolio management team.