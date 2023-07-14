Home
Franklin U.S. Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 98.39%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FCEUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin U.S. Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    90250329
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chandrakanth Seethamraju

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. equity securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any capitalization and primarily invests in common stock. The Fund's investable universe typically includes equity securities of companies in the Russell 1000 Index.

The Fund invests in both growth and value stocks, or in stocks with characteristics of both ("core" style of investing). The investment manager employs a multi-factor selection process that includes using a proprietary model to assign a quantitative factor score for each issuer in the Fund’s investible universe based on that issuer’s exposure to quality, value and momentum. Each security is then further analyzed based on the assigned factor scores, but taking into account certain sector weight limits and security weight limit constraints determined by, among others, the portfolio management team.

FCEUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -14.3% 35.6% 67.25%
1 Yr 9.2% -34.9% 38.6% 59.89%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -56.3% 28.9% 51.52%
2021 9.6% -20.5% 152.6% 37.54%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -20.5% 35.6% 60.73%
1 Yr 9.2% -34.9% 40.3% 50.87%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -56.3% 28.9% 51.60%
2021 9.6% -20.5% 152.6% 38.01%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCEUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCEUX Category Low Category High FCEUX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 47.43%
Number of Holdings 182 2 4154 38.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 368 M 288 K 270 B 48.68%
Weighting of Top 10 30.84% 1.8% 106.2% 54.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.26%
  2. Apple Inc 5.01%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.09%
  4. Pfizer Inc 2.75%
  5. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 2.60%
  6. Texas Instruments Inc 2.29%
  7. Accenture PLC Class A 2.26%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.24%
  9. Gilead Sciences Inc 2.23%
  10. Micron Technology Inc 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCEUX % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 0.00% 130.24% 52.98%
Cash 		1.14% -102.29% 100.00% 45.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 88.08%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 87.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 87.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 87.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCEUX % Rank
Technology 		27.30% 0.00% 48.94% 12.94%
Healthcare 		14.77% 0.00% 60.70% 40.81%
Financial Services 		9.36% 0.00% 55.59% 93.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.31% 0.00% 30.33% 70.06%
Industrials 		8.74% 0.00% 29.90% 55.36%
Consumer Defense 		8.45% 0.00% 47.71% 22.21%
Communication Services 		6.96% 0.00% 27.94% 72.05%
Energy 		5.11% 0.00% 41.64% 22.05%
Real Estate 		4.21% 0.00% 31.91% 12.56%
Basic Materials 		3.28% 0.00% 25.70% 32.31%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 20.91% 55.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCEUX % Rank
US 		98.62% 0.00% 127.77% 20.60%
Non US 		0.24% 0.00% 32.38% 88.15%

FCEUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.01% 49.27% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 0.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FCEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 98.39% 0.00% 496.00% 90.78%

FCEUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCEUX Category Low Category High FCEUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 24.06% 20.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCEUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCEUX Category Low Category High FCEUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.60% -54.00% 6.06% 3.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCEUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FCEUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chandrakanth Seethamraju

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Chandra Seethamraju is the director of quantitative strategies at Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. His research focuses on empirical research to support the different investment strategies that the group offers. He is also responsible for developing the models and the methodology behind Franklin Templeton's Smart Beta ETF's. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2013, Dr. Seethamraju was a vice president and senior research analyst at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco.

Todd Brighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Sundaram Chettiappan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Sundaram Chettiappan is a vice president and senior research analyst for Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is focused on factor based strategies in Quantitative Equities. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 Mr.Chettiappan worked at Balyasny Asset Management where he was a Senior Quantitative Researcher building deep fundamental sector based long short models within the Systematic Strategies group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

