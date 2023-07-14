Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.3%
1 yr return
18.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$349 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.6%
Expense Ratio 0.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 103.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. The Fund intends to invest predominantly in non-U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any capitalization and primarily invests in common stock, but may also invest in depositary receipts. The Fund's investable universe typically includes equity securities of companies in the MSCI EAFE index.
The Fund invests in both growth and value stocks, or in stocks with characteristics of both ("core" style of investing). The investment manager employs a multi-factor selection process that includes using a proprietary model to assign a quantitative factor score for each issuer in the Fund’s investible universe based on that issuer’s exposure to quality, value and momentum. Each security is then further analyzed based on the assigned factor scores, but taking into account certain sector weight limits and security weight limit constraints determined by, among others, the portfolio management team.
|Period
|FCENX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.3%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|46.10%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|39.01%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FCENX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|72.15%
|2021
|2.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|45.41%
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|FCENX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.3%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|45.96%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|36.31%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FCENX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|72.15%
|2021
|2.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|45.41%
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|FCENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCENX % Rank
|Net Assets
|349 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|64.73%
|Number of Holdings
|159
|1
|10801
|46.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|74.6 M
|0
|34.5 B
|68.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.56%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|63.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCENX % Rank
|Stocks
|87.74%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|95.58%
|Cash
|12.26%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|2.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|88.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|91.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|86.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|88.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCENX % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.95%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|72.49%
|Industrials
|15.80%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|30.28%
|Healthcare
|12.86%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|39.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.17%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|33.04%
|Consumer Defense
|10.06%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|41.05%
|Technology
|8.06%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|84.57%
|Basic Materials
|7.53%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|65.79%
|Communication Services
|5.87%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|53.13%
|Energy
|4.71%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|54.88%
|Real Estate
|4.01%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|9.32%
|Utilities
|3.98%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|19.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCENX % Rank
|Non US
|87.23%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|85.45%
|US
|0.51%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|86.73%
|FCENX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.04%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|99.56%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|2.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FCENX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FCENX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCENX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|103.80%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|89.74%
|FCENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCENX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.99%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|26.91%
|FCENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FCENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCENX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.93%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|3.20%
|FCENX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Chandra Seethamraju is the director of quantitative strategies at Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. His research focuses on empirical research to support the different investment strategies that the group offers. He is also responsible for developing the models and the methodology behind Franklin Templeton's Smart Beta ETF's. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2013, Dr. Seethamraju was a vice president and senior research analyst at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Sundaram Chettiappan is a vice president and senior research analyst for Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is focused on factor based strategies in Quantitative Equities. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 Mr.Chettiappan worked at Balyasny Asset Management where he was a Senior Quantitative Researcher building deep fundamental sector based long short models within the Systematic Strategies group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...