Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$349 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 103.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FCENX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin International Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    32074356
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Brighton

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. The Fund intends to invest predominantly in non-U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any capitalization and primarily invests in common stock, but may also invest in depositary receipts. The Fund's investable universe typically includes equity securities of companies in the MSCI EAFE index.

The Fund invests in both growth and value stocks, or in stocks with characteristics of both ("core" style of investing). The investment manager employs a multi-factor selection process that includes using a proprietary model to assign a quantitative factor score for each issuer in the Fund’s investible universe based on that issuer’s exposure to quality, value and momentum. Each security is then further analyzed based on the assigned factor scores, but taking into account certain sector weight limits and security weight limit constraints determined by, among others, the portfolio management team.

Read More

FCENX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% 2.1% 19.2% 46.10%
1 Yr 18.6% -20.6% 27.8% 39.01%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -43.6% 71.3% 72.15%
2021 2.7% -15.4% 9.4% 45.41%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -16.4% 19.2% 45.96%
1 Yr 18.6% -27.2% 27.8% 36.31%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -43.6% 71.3% 72.15%
2021 2.7% -15.4% 9.4% 45.41%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCENX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCENX Category Low Category High FCENX % Rank
Net Assets 349 M 1.02 M 369 B 64.73%
Number of Holdings 159 1 10801 46.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.6 M 0 34.5 B 68.90%
Weighting of Top 10 19.56% 1.9% 101.9% 63.01%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCENX % Rank
Stocks 		87.74% 0.00% 122.60% 95.58%
Cash 		12.26% -65.15% 100.00% 2.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 88.30%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 91.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 86.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 88.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCENX % Rank
Financial Services 		15.95% 0.00% 47.75% 72.49%
Industrials 		15.80% 5.17% 99.49% 30.28%
Healthcare 		12.86% 0.00% 21.01% 39.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 0.00% 36.36% 33.04%
Consumer Defense 		10.06% 0.00% 32.29% 41.05%
Technology 		8.06% 0.00% 36.32% 84.57%
Basic Materials 		7.53% 0.00% 23.86% 65.79%
Communication Services 		5.87% 0.00% 21.69% 53.13%
Energy 		4.71% 0.00% 16.89% 54.88%
Real Estate 		4.01% 0.00% 14.59% 9.32%
Utilities 		3.98% 0.00% 13.68% 19.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCENX % Rank
Non US 		87.23% 0.00% 124.02% 85.45%
US 		0.51% -7.71% 68.98% 86.73%

FCENX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% 0.02% 26.51% 99.56%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 2.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

FCENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 103.80% 2.00% 247.00% 89.74%

FCENX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCENX Category Low Category High FCENX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.99% 0.00% 13.15% 26.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCENX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCENX Category Low Category High FCENX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.93% -0.93% 6.38% 3.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCENX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCENX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Brighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Chandrakanth Seethamraju

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Chandra Seethamraju is the director of quantitative strategies at Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. His research focuses on empirical research to support the different investment strategies that the group offers. He is also responsible for developing the models and the methodology behind Franklin Templeton's Smart Beta ETF's. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2013, Dr. Seethamraju was a vice president and senior research analyst at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco.

Sundaram Chettiappan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Sundaram Chettiappan is a vice president and senior research analyst for Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is focused on factor based strategies in Quantitative Equities. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 Mr.Chettiappan worked at Balyasny Asset Management where he was a Senior Quantitative Researcher building deep fundamental sector based long short models within the Systematic Strategies group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

