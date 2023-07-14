Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Emerging Market Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor

FCEEX | Fund

$9.76

$108 M

0.42%

$0.04

0.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$108 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.13%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FCEEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Emerging Market Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    10762892
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Brighton

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers located in “emerging market countries." Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be emerging or developing by the United Nations or the countries' authorities or by S&P Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley Capital International or Russell index providers. The Fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% investment policy. These countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region (including Hong Kong), Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any capitalization and primarily invests in common stock, but may also invest in depositary receipts. The Fund's investable universe typically includes equity securities of companies in the MSCI Emerging Market Equity Index.

The Fund, from time to time, may have significant investments in one or more countries, such as China. Investments in Chinese companies may be made through a special structure known as a variable interest entity (“VIE”) that is designed to provide foreign investors with exposure to Chinese companies that operate in certain sectors in which China restricts or prohibits foreign investments.

The Fund invests in both growth and value stocks, or in stocks with characteristics of both ("core" style of investing). The investment manager employs a multi-factor selection process that includes using a proprietary model to assign a quantitative factor score for each issuer in the Fund’s investible universe based on that issuer’s exposure to quality, value and momentum. Each security is then further analyzed based on the assigned factor scores, but taking into account certain sector weight limits and security weight limit constraints determined by, among others, the portfolio management team.

Read More

FCEEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -11.0% 30.2% 55.17%
1 Yr 8.1% -12.7% 29.2% 61.43%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -50.1% 7.2% 23.37%
2021 -2.2% -18.2% 13.6% 43.28%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -30.3% 30.2% 53.27%
1 Yr 8.1% -48.9% 29.2% 56.98%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -50.1% 7.2% 23.37%
2021 -2.2% -18.2% 13.6% 43.28%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FCEEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCEEX Category Low Category High FCEEX % Rank
Net Assets 108 M 717 K 102 B 72.51%
Number of Holdings 190 10 6734 27.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.5 M 340 K 19.3 B 73.43%
Weighting of Top 10 28.13% 2.8% 71.7% 63.70%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCEEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.95% 0.90% 110.97% 38.46%
Cash 		2.05% -23.67% 20.19% 55.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 91.01%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 87.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 89.96%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 90.13%

FCEEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.03% 41.06% 98.27%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 0.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FCEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.13% 0.00% 190.00% 88.39%

FCEEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCEEX Category Low Category High FCEEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 12.61% 9.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCEEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCEEX Category Low Category High FCEEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.41% -1.98% 17.62% 10.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCEEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCEEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Brighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Sundaram Chettiappan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Sundaram Chettiappan is a vice president and senior research analyst for Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is focused on factor based strategies in Quantitative Equities. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 Mr.Chettiappan worked at Balyasny Asset Management where he was a Senior Quantitative Researcher building deep fundamental sector based long short models within the Systematic Strategies group.

Chandrakanth Seethamraju

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Chandra Seethamraju is the director of quantitative strategies at Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. His research focuses on empirical research to support the different investment strategies that the group offers. He is also responsible for developing the models and the methodology behind Franklin Templeton's Smart Beta ETF's. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2013, Dr. Seethamraju was a vice president and senior research analyst at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

