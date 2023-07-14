Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$108 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.1%
Expense Ratio 0.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 108.13%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers located in “emerging market countries." Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be emerging or developing by the United Nations or the countries' authorities or by S&P Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley Capital International or Russell index providers. The Fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% investment policy. These countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region (including Hong Kong), Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any capitalization and primarily invests in common stock, but may also invest in depositary receipts. The Fund's investable universe typically includes equity securities of companies in the MSCI Emerging Market Equity Index.
The Fund, from time to time, may have significant investments in one or more countries, such as China. Investments in Chinese companies may be made through a special structure known as a variable interest entity (“VIE”) that is designed to provide foreign investors with exposure to Chinese companies that operate in certain sectors in which China restricts or prohibits foreign investments.
The Fund invests in both growth and value stocks, or in stocks with characteristics of both ("core" style of investing). The investment manager employs a multi-factor selection process that includes using a proprietary model to assign a quantitative factor score for each issuer in the Fund’s investible universe based on that issuer’s exposure to quality, value and momentum. Each security is then further analyzed based on the assigned factor scores, but taking into account certain sector weight limits and security weight limit constraints determined by, among others, the portfolio management team.
|Period
|FCEEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|55.17%
|1 Yr
|8.1%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|61.43%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FCEEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|23.37%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|43.28%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|FCEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCEEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|108 M
|717 K
|102 B
|72.51%
|Number of Holdings
|190
|10
|6734
|27.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.5 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|73.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.13%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|63.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCEEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.95%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|38.46%
|Cash
|2.05%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|55.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|91.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|87.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|89.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|90.13%
|FCEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.14%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|98.27%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|0.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FCEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FCEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|108.13%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|88.39%
|FCEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCEEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.42%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|9.08%
|FCEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FCEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCEEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.41%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|10.39%
|FCEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Sundaram Chettiappan is a vice president and senior research analyst for Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is focused on factor based strategies in Quantitative Equities. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 Mr.Chettiappan worked at Balyasny Asset Management where he was a Senior Quantitative Researcher building deep fundamental sector based long short models within the Systematic Strategies group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Chandra Seethamraju is the director of quantitative strategies at Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. His research focuses on empirical research to support the different investment strategies that the group offers. He is also responsible for developing the models and the methodology behind Franklin Templeton's Smart Beta ETF's. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2013, Dr. Seethamraju was a vice president and senior research analyst at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
