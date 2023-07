Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities of climate aware companies. Climate aware companies are those that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) believes are working to address climate change or its impacts either indirectly through their corporate strategy, or directly through the technology, services, or products they provide. Such companies include those that (i) have a low carbon transition score of neutral or better as rated by MSCI within the MSCI World Climate Change Index, (ii) have an above average environmental score as rated by MSCI, and/or (iii) have an above average environmental systematic score as rated by FMR (FMR E Score). The neutral rating within the MSCI World Climate Change Index represents companies with limited exposure to low carbon transition carbon risk. The FMR E Score represents the portion of the Adviser’s proprietary ESG rating process that focuses on the current state of a company’s practices using a data-driven framework that includes proprietary and third-party data. A company’s environmental profile may include, but is not limited to, carbon and toxic emissions, water management, waste management, vulnerability to the physical impacts of climate change, and research and investment into products, services, and energies that reduce emissions and/or provide opportunities to achieve a low carbon transition. Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Employing sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see “Fund Basics – Investment Details – Sustainable Investing Exclusions” for additional information.