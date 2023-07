Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of various biotechnological products, services, and processes, and companies that benefit significantly from scientific and technological advances in biotechnology. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.