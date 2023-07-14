Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of biotechnology companies and discovery research firms. The Fund predominantly invests in equity securities. For the Fund’s investment purposes, a biotechnology company or discovery research firm is one that has at least 50% of its earnings derived from biotechnology activities, or at least 50% of its assets devoted to such activities, based on the company’s most recent fiscal year. Discovery research firms are in the early stages of drug research. Biotechnology activities are research, development, manufacture, and distribution of various biotechnological or biomedical products, services, and processes. This may include companies involved with genomics, genetic engineering, and gene therapy. It also includes companies involved in the application and development of biotechnology in areas such as health care, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. In addition to its investments in biotechnology companies, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity or debt securities of any type of issuer. The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in equity securities of smaller capitalization companies, which are generally companies with market capitalizations of less than $2 billion at the time of the Fund’s investment.
The Fund anticipates that, under normal conditions, it will invest more of its assets in U.S. securities than in securities of any other single country. It is currently anticipated that the Fund’s investments in foreign securities will not exceed 20% of its total assets. The Fund may buy foreign securities that are traded in the U.S. or in foreign markets, as well as American, European, and Global Depositary Receipts.
The investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor, pursuing a growth strategy. As a "bottom-up" investor focusing primarily on individual securities, the investment manager seeks companies that have identifiable drivers of future earnings growth and that present, in the investment manager's opinion, the best trade-off between that potential earnings growth, business and financial risk, and valuation. Also, in seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings growth and cash flow growth or the potential to generate income.
|Period
|FBTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|32.93%
|1 Yr
|6.2%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|34.15%
|3 Yr
|-15.6%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|96.79%
|5 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|95.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|99.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|FBTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|60.78%
|2021
|-15.6%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|98.04%
|2020
|3.8%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|60.81%
|2019
|5.1%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|42.42%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|93.65%
|FBTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBTDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|791 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|51.22%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|25
|473
|53.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|455 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|48.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.85%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|21.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBTDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|47.50%
|Cash
|0.58%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|60.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.37%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|1.25%
|Other
|0.18%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|23.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|51.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|49.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBTDX % Rank
|Healthcare
|99.75%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|57.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.25%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|28.75%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.88%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|51.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|50.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|51.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|62.50%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.88%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|50.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|55.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBTDX % Rank
|US
|91.28%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|22.50%
|Non US
|7.58%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|67.50%
|FBTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.73%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|21.25%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|32.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|88.16%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|60.53%
|FBTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|55.00%
|FBTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FBTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.30%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|49.64%
|FBTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBTDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|56.97%
|FBTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FBTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBTDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.32%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|93.63%
|FBTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2016
|$1.292
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 1997
24.72
24.7%
Mr. McCulloch, CFA, joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Ms. Lam has joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2016. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Lam was an Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering large-cap biotechnology for Oppenheimer & Co and had been an Equity Research Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer & Co. Ms. Lam has a Ph.D degree.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Mr. Felt has been a portfolio manager, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Mr. Felt was a Senior Research Analyst with Asymmetry Capital, a healthcare focused hedge fund. He has covered the biotechnology sector since 2007 in increasing capacities on the sell-side, most recently as Managing Director for Oppenheimer & Co.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
