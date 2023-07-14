Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$889 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.8%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.45%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. mid cap securities. Mid capitalization companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell Midcap® Value Index at the time of purchase. As of April 30, 2022, the Russell MidCap® Value Index included companies with approximate market capitalizations between $215.4 million and $56.3 billion. The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (including securities convertible into, or that the investment manager expects to be exchanged for, common or preferred stock) of U.S. companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The Fund currently does not expect to invest more than 10% of its net assets in non-U.S. securities, which may include emerging markets, and participations in foreign government debt.
The Fund may, from time to time, seek to hedge (protect) against currency risks, using certain derivative instruments including, currency and cross currency forwards and currency futures contracts.
The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as financial services companies, healthcare, industrials and technology.
Portfolio Selection
The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager’s own analysis of the security’s fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings and book value. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, earnings or industry type. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) related assessments of companies are also considered.
|Period
|FBSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|74.54%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|37.27%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|63.44%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|86.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|78.61%
* Annualized
|2022
|-10.5%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|26.86%
|2021
|6.0%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|74.60%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|86.92%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|83.71%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|68.68%
|YTD
|4.8%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|70.34%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|32.20%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|62.80%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|88.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|76.81%
* Annualized
|2022
|-10.5%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|26.86%
|2021
|6.0%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|74.60%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|86.92%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|83.71%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|77.59%
|FBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|889 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|48.43%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|9
|2354
|71.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|232 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|44.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.79%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|35.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.68%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|85.30%
|Cash
|4.32%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|13.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|27.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|28.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|25.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|28.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBSIX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.78%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|43.83%
|Financial Services
|15.71%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|71.65%
|Healthcare
|11.84%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|19.95%
|Technology
|11.26%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|21.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.80%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|66.40%
|Basic Materials
|8.04%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|17.32%
|Real Estate
|7.90%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|50.39%
|Utilities
|6.26%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|46.98%
|Energy
|6.05%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|65.09%
|Consumer Defense
|3.90%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|76.90%
|Communication Services
|2.47%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|51.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBSIX % Rank
|US
|86.44%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|88.45%
|Non US
|9.24%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|14.70%
|FBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|87.40%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|12.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|64.08%
|FBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.45%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|64.16%
|FBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.27%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|58.49%
|FBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.54%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|12.14%
|FBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$1.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.607
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.631
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2012
9.92
9.9%
Grace Hoefig, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisory Services. Ms. Hoefig joined Franklin Templeton in February 2008 as a research analyst. She has been in the investment industry for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Hoefig was a managing director at AXIA Capital Management LLC., and has held senior analyst positions at Heine Securities Co., First Manhattan Co. and Neuberger & Berman.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mr. Vijay has been a portfolio manager of the Mutual U.S. Value Fund since December 2019. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he was Senior Vice President, Equity Research Analyst at Neuberger Berman.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
