Franklin Mutual U.S. Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
FBSAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.17 -0.28 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (FRBSX) Primary Adv (FBSAX) C (FCBSX) Retirement (FBSRX) Retirement (FBSIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Mutual U.S. Mid Cap Value Fund

FBSAX | Fund

$35.17

$889 M

1.16%

$0.41

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$889 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.45%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FBSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Mutual U.S. Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    1475993
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Grace Hoefig

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. mid cap securities. Mid capitalization companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell Midcap® Value Index at the time of purchase. As of April 30, 2022, the Russell MidCap® Value Index included companies with approximate market capitalizations between $215.4 million and $56.3 billion. The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (including securities convertible into, or that the investment manager expects to be exchanged for, common or preferred stock) of U.S. companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Fund currently does not expect to invest more than 10% of its net assets in non-U.S. securities, which may include emerging markets, and participations in foreign government debt.

The Fund may, from time to time, seek to hedge (protect) against currency risks, using certain derivative instruments including, currency and cross currency forwards and currency futures contracts.

The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as financial services companies, healthcare, industrials and technology.

Portfolio Selection

The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager’s own analysis of the security’s fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings and book value. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, earnings or industry type. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) related assessments of companies are also considered.

FBSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -10.8% 26.2% 75.85%
1 Yr 8.2% -29.4% 26.4% 37.01%
3 Yr 7.8%* -14.4% 93.1% 62.63%
5 Yr -3.3%* -14.9% 42.0% 86.39%
10 Yr -3.8%* -8.0% 20.5% 92.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -41.6% 42.6% 26.06%
2021 6.0% -23.5% 23.2% 74.33%
2020 -2.0% -8.6% 93.7% 86.65%
2019 3.7% -2.6% 7.5% 83.15%
2018 -5.4% -8.8% 3.8% 68.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -19.1% 22.1% 71.39%
1 Yr 8.2% -29.4% 36.6% 31.94%
3 Yr 7.8%* -14.4% 93.1% 61.99%
5 Yr -3.3%* -13.5% 42.0% 88.32%
10 Yr 2.1%* -3.7% 21.6% 82.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -41.6% 42.6% 26.06%
2021 6.0% -23.5% 23.2% 74.33%
2020 -2.0% -8.6% 93.7% 86.65%
2019 3.7% -2.6% 7.5% 83.15%
2018 -5.4% -7.6% 3.8% 77.30%

NAV & Total Return History

FBSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FBSAX Category Low Category High FBSAX % Rank
Net Assets 889 M 504 K 30.4 B 48.69%
Number of Holdings 62 9 2354 71.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 232 M 129 K 9.16 B 44.62%
Weighting of Top 10 26.79% 5.3% 99.9% 35.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin IFT Money Market 4.28%
  2. Merck & Co Inc 3.98%
  3. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 3.59%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FBSAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.68% 85.69% 100.65% 85.56%
Cash 		4.32% -0.65% 14.30% 13.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 27.30%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 28.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 26.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 28.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBSAX % Rank
Industrials 		16.78% 0.00% 29.02% 44.09%
Financial Services 		15.71% 0.00% 60.11% 71.92%
Healthcare 		11.84% 0.00% 32.47% 20.21%
Technology 		11.26% 0.00% 30.07% 21.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.80% 0.00% 29.62% 66.67%
Basic Materials 		8.04% 0.00% 23.88% 17.59%
Real Estate 		7.90% 0.00% 40.74% 50.66%
Utilities 		6.26% 0.00% 24.69% 47.24%
Energy 		6.05% 0.00% 29.17% 65.35%
Consumer Defense 		3.90% 0.00% 33.79% 77.17%
Communication Services 		2.47% 0.00% 19.80% 51.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBSAX % Rank
US 		86.44% 55.79% 100.30% 88.71%
Non US 		9.24% 0.00% 36.04% 14.96%

FBSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FBSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 16.27% 82.31%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.20% 12.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 65.05%

Sales Fees

FBSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FBSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FBSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.45% 0.00% 227.00% 64.45%

FBSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FBSAX Category Low Category High FBSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.16% 0.00% 8.88% 58.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FBSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FBSAX Category Low Category High FBSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.43% -1.84% 4.73% 15.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FBSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FBSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Grace Hoefig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2012

9.92

9.9%

Grace Hoefig, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisory Services. Ms. Hoefig joined Franklin Templeton in February 2008 as a research analyst. She has been in the investment industry for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Hoefig was a managing director at AXIA Capital Management LLC., and has held senior analyst positions at Heine Securities Co., First Manhattan Co. and Neuberger & Berman.

Srini Vijay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Vijay has been a portfolio manager of the Mutual U.S. Value Fund since December 2019. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he was Senior Vice President, Equity Research Analyst at Neuberger Berman.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

