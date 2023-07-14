Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. mid cap securities. Mid capitalization companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell Midcap® Value Index at the time of purchase. As of April 30, 2022, the Russell MidCap® Value Index included companies with approximate market capitalizations between $215.4 million and $56.3 billion. The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (including securities convertible into, or that the investment manager expects to be exchanged for, common or preferred stock) of U.S. companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Fund currently does not expect to invest more than 10% of its net assets in non-U.S. securities, which may include emerging markets, and participations in foreign government debt.

The Fund may, from time to time, seek to hedge (protect) against currency risks, using certain derivative instruments including, currency and cross currency forwards and currency futures contracts.

The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as financial services companies, healthcare, industrials and technology.

Portfolio Selection

The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager’s own analysis of the security’s fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings and book value. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, earnings or industry type. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) related assessments of companies are also considered.