The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of above-average dividend- yielding, undervalued equity securities with dividend growth potential. Above-average dividend yield means the dividend yield is

greater than the market as measured by the S&P 500 Index. In identifying companies with dividend growth potential, the Advisor focuses on finding companies with secure and growing dividends. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities of companies that have announced dividend paying programs at the time such companies’ equity securities are purchased. The Fund’s equity securities primarily include common stocks, but may also include other equity securities such as covered call options and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). When the Fund invests in ETFs, it does not look through to the underlying holdings with regards to its strategy to invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of dividend-paying companies. The Fund seeks to make quarterly distributions of dividends and income to shareholders.

The Advisor seeks to acquire equity securities of companies which, in its judgment, possess attractive valuation characteristics, the capability for above-average dividend yield and the potential to increase dividends over time. The Fund invests in a variety of major market sectors in an attempt to control risk through diversification. The Fund also seeks to enhance, or generate, additional portfolio income by selectively writing, or selling, covered call options on a target range of between 15-30% of the Fund’s underlying equity securities. The Fund writes options only for income generation and hedging purposes and not for speculation. The aggregate value of the equity securities on which the options are written will normally not exceed 35% of the Fund’s net assets, but may increase to 50% of net assets when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund.

Equity Securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs if the Advisor believes it is advisable to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities.

Covered Call Options. When the Advisor believes that individual equity securities held by the Fund are approaching the top of the Advisor’s growth and price expectations, covered call options may be written (sold) against such securities and the Fund will receive a premium in return. The Advisor’s growth and price expectations for the equity securities held by the Fund are based on the Advisor’s analysis of factors such as revenue growth, profit margin potential, profitability, financial flexibility, free cash flow, competitive position, and management track record for each security. The Fund writes options only for income generation and hedging purposes and not for speculation.