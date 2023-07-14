The Dividend Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of above-average dividendyielding, undervalued equity securities with dividend growth potential. Above-average dividend yield means the dividend yield is greater than the market as measured by the S&P 500 Index. In identifying companies with dividend growth potential, the Adviser focuses on finding companies with secure and growing dividends. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities of companies that have announced dividend paying programs at the time such companies’ equity securities are purchased. The Fund’s equity securities primarily include common stocks, but may also include other equity securities such as covered call options and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). When the Dividend Fund invests in ETFs, it does not look through to the underlying holdings with regards to its strategy to invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of dividend-paying companies.

The Adviser seeks to acquire equity securities of companies which, in its judgment, possess attractive valuation characteristics, the capability for above-average dividend yield and the potential to increase dividends over time. The Fund invests in a variety of major market sectors in an attempt to control risk through diversification. The Fund also seeks to enhance, or generate, additional portfolio income by selectively writing, or selling, covered call options on a target range of between 15-30% of the Fund’s underlying equity securities. The Fund writes options only for income generation and hedging purposes and not for speculation. The aggregate value of the underlying obligations will normally not exceed 35% of the Fund’s net assets, but may increase to 50% of net assets when, in the Adviser’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund.

Equity Securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs if the Adviser believes it is advisable to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities.

Covered Call Options. When the Adviser believes that individual equity securities held by the Dividend Fund are approaching the top of the Adviser’s growth and price expectations, covered call options may be written (sold) against such securities and the Dividend Fund will receive a premium in return. The Dividend Fund writes options only for income generation and hedging purposes and not for speculation.