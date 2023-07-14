Home
FBPEX (Mutual Fund)

Cantor FBP Equity & Dividend Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.46 -0.27 -1.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (FBPEX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.9%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$32.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FBPEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cantor FBP Equity & Dividend Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Flippin, Bruce & Porter Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Bruce

Fund Description

The Dividend Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of above-average dividendyielding, undervalued equity securities with dividend growth potential. Above-average dividend yield means the dividend yield is greater than the market as measured by the S&P 500 Index. In identifying companies with dividend growth potential, the Adviser focuses on finding companies with secure and growing dividends. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities of companies that have announced dividend paying programs at the time such companies’ equity securities are purchased. The Fund’s equity securities primarily include common stocks, but may also include other equity securities such as covered call options and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). When the Dividend Fund invests in ETFs, it does not look through to the underlying holdings with regards to its strategy to invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of dividend-paying companies.

The Adviser seeks to acquire equity securities of companies which, in its judgment, possess attractive valuation characteristics, the capability for above-average dividend yield and the potential to increase dividends over time. The Fund invests in a variety of major market sectors in an attempt to control risk through diversification. The Fund also seeks to enhance, or generate, additional portfolio income by selectively writing, or selling, covered call options on a target range of between 15-30% of the Fund’s underlying equity securities. The Fund writes options only for income generation and hedging purposes and not for speculation. The aggregate value of the underlying obligations will normally not exceed 35% of the Fund’s net assets, but may increase to 50% of net assets when, in the Adviser’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund.

Equity Securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs if the Adviser believes it is advisable to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities.

Covered Call Options. When the Adviser believes that individual equity securities held by the Dividend Fund are approaching the top of the Adviser’s growth and price expectations, covered call options may be written (sold) against such securities and the Dividend Fund will receive a premium in return. The Dividend Fund writes options only for income generation and hedging purposes and not for speculation.

Read More

FBPEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.9% -13.6% 215.2% 98.67%
1 Yr -3.9% -58.6% 197.5% 91.46%
3 Yr 6.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 49.04%
5 Yr -0.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 65.40%
10 Yr 0.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 58.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -65.1% 22.3% 24.22%
2021 8.5% -25.3% 25.5% 45.49%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 82.19%
2019 2.7% -9.2% 10.4% 89.17%
2018 -2.4% -9.4% 3.1% 20.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.9% -13.6% 215.2% 96.60%
1 Yr -3.9% -58.6% 197.5% 91.58%
3 Yr 6.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 49.21%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 66.33%
10 Yr 3.7%* -4.7% 19.9% 65.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -65.1% 22.3% 24.22%
2021 8.5% -25.3% 25.5% 45.57%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 82.10%
2019 2.7% -9.2% 10.4% 89.36%
2018 -1.4% -8.9% 3.3% 16.39%

NAV & Total Return History

FBPEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FBPEX Category Low Category High FBPEX % Rank
Net Assets 32.8 M 1 M 151 B 92.95%
Number of Holdings 77 2 1727 53.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.7 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 93.80%
Weighting of Top 10 29.51% 5.0% 99.2% 38.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 6.59%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 3.78%
  3. Broadcom Inc 3.45%
  4. Pfizer Inc 3.27%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 3.09%
  6. Truist Financial Corp 3.08%
  7. Eaton Corp PLC 3.02%
  8. Tapestry Inc 3.00%
  9. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.77%
  10. CVS Health Corp 2.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FBPEX % Rank
Stocks 		93.41% 28.02% 125.26% 93.80%
Cash 		6.59% -88.20% 71.98% 4.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 91.89%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 90.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 91.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 91.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBPEX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.86% 0.00% 58.05% 42.06%
Technology 		15.71% 0.00% 54.02% 18.62%
Healthcare 		14.16% 0.00% 30.08% 81.88%
Consumer Defense 		9.57% 0.00% 34.10% 34.75%
Energy 		9.10% 0.00% 54.00% 30.76%
Industrials 		6.32% 0.00% 42.76% 91.52%
Communication Services 		6.18% 0.00% 26.58% 41.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.90% 0.00% 22.74% 48.13%
Utilities 		5.55% 0.00% 27.04% 35.33%
Basic Materials 		4.67% 0.00% 21.69% 22.69%
Real Estate 		2.99% 0.00% 90.54% 46.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBPEX % Rank
US 		91.74% 24.51% 121.23% 58.40%
Non US 		1.67% 0.00% 41.42% 70.72%

FBPEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FBPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.04% 45.41% 34.43%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 79.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 70.04%

Sales Fees

FBPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FBPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FBPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 488.00% 5.95%

FBPEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FBPEX Category Low Category High FBPEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.89% 0.00% 41.90% 24.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FBPEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FBPEX Category Low Category High FBPEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -1.51% 4.28% 60.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FBPEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FBPEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Bruce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 1993

28.85

28.9%

John T. Bruce, CFA, is primarily responsible for managing the FBP Appreciation & Income Opportunities Fund and has been managing the Fund since its inception in 1989. Mr. Bruce is the Sr. Managing Director of the Adviser and has been with Flippin, Bruce & Porter, Inc since the founding of the firm in 1985.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

