Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.1%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$34.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cantor FBP Appreciation & Income Opportunities Fund

FBPBX | Fund

$19.77

$34.1 M

2.65%

$0.52

1.23%

FBPBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cantor FBP Appreciation & Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Flippin, Bruce & Porter Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 1989
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Bruce

Fund Description

The Appreciation Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing in a portfolio of both equity and fixed income securities. Equity securities are acquired primarily for capital appreciation or a combination of capital appreciation and income. Fixed income securities are acquired primarily for their income return and secondarily for capital appreciation. The percentage of assets invested in equity securities and fixed income securities will vary from time to time depending upon the Adviser’s judgment of general market and economic conditions, trends in yields and interest rates and changes in fiscal or monetary policies. In an attempt to reduce overall portfolio risk, provide stability, and meet its working capital needs, the Adviser may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to money market instruments. The Adviser believes that, by utilizing the investment policies described herein, the Fund’s net asset value may not rise as rapidly or as high as the stock market (as represented by the S&P 500® Index) during rising market cycles, but that during declining market cycles, the Fund would not suffer as great a decline as the S&P 500® Index.

Equity Securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. Although the Fund’s equity investments consist primarily of common stocks, it may also invest a portion of its assets in other equity securities, including ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks, straight preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and convertible bonds, that are rated at the time of purchase in the four highest grades assigned by a nationally recognized rating agency, or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs if the Adviser believes it is advisable to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities.

The Adviser seeks to acquire securities of companies which, in its judgment, are undervalued in the securities markets because they are currently “out of favor” with the market or temporarily misunderstood by the investment community. The Adviser uses fundamental analysis to select portfolio securities, focusing on long-term drivers of value that help determine investment merit.

Covered Call Options. When the Adviser believes that individual equity securities held by the Fund are approaching the top of the Adviser’s growth and price expectations, covered call options may be written (sold) against such securities and the Fund will receive a premium in return. The Fund writes options only for income generation and hedging purposes and not for speculation. The aggregate value of the underlying obligations will normally not exceed 25% of the Fund’s net assets, but may increase to 50% of net assets when, in the Adviser’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund.

Fixed Income Selection. Fixed income securities include corporate debt obligations, U.S. Government obligations and shares of ETFs that invest primarily in corporate debt obligations and U.S. Government obligations. The Fund will generally invest in securities that mature within 1 to 10 years from their date of purchase except when, in the Adviser’s opinion, long term interest rates are expected to be in a declining trend, in which case maturities may be extended longer.

Corporate Debt Obligations will consist primarily of “investment grade” securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized rating agency, or, if not rated, are of equivalent quality in the opinion of the Adviser. The Adviser may acquire debt obligations of companies and/or industries that have often been downgraded by a rating agency, generally resulting in reduced prices for such securities. The Adviser will acquire such securities after a downgrade when it believes that the company’s financial condition (and therefore its quality ratings) will improve. Such downgraded securities will usually be rated less than “A” by a rating agency.
U.S. Government Obligations include direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury and securities issued or guaranteed as to interest and principal by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government.
FBPBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -3.2% 29.3% 97.75%
1 Yr 2.3% -12.9% 32.0% 67.52%
3 Yr 6.1%* -6.4% 12.7% 7.93%
5 Yr 0.1%* -8.2% 5.9% 33.70%
10 Yr 1.0%* -6.8% 6.1% 44.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -37.4% -8.2% 17.43%
2021 10.5% -5.0% 12.0% 3.68%
2020 -0.1% -5.7% 7.8% 93.99%
2019 2.4% -2.1% 6.3% 81.09%
2018 -1.9% -6.1% -0.8% 5.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -14.6% 29.3% 95.50%
1 Yr 2.3% -12.9% 57.6% 65.81%
3 Yr 6.1%* -6.4% 22.1% 7.64%
5 Yr 0.7%* -7.8% 16.4% 33.58%
10 Yr 3.7%* -3.3% 8.5% 35.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -37.4% -8.2% 17.43%
2021 10.5% -5.0% 12.0% 3.68%
2020 -0.1% -5.7% 7.8% 93.99%
2019 2.4% -2.1% 6.3% 81.09%
2018 -1.2% -6.1% 0.1% 6.04%

NAV & Total Return History

FBPBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FBPBX Category Low Category High FBPBX % Rank
Net Assets 34.1 M 963 K 126 B 93.91%
Number of Holdings 65 4 7731 33.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.2 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 93.59%
Weighting of Top 10 40.31% 13.3% 100.0% 66.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 10.10%
  2. First American Government Obligs Z 9.67%
  3. Bank of America Corp 3.15%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.13%
  5. Apple Inc 2.97%
  6. Broadcom Inc 2.85%
  7. Capital One Financial Corp 2.71%
  8. Microsoft Corp 2.62%
  9. Cisco Systems Inc 2.56%
  10. Eaton Corp PLC 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FBPBX % Rank
Stocks 		73.08% 0.19% 99.72% 62.50%
Cash 		21.19% -7.71% 88.33% 1.28%
Bonds 		5.73% 0.00% 91.12% 90.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 95.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 90.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 97.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBPBX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.93% 0.28% 52.80% 5.45%
Technology 		21.72% 1.07% 52.93% 19.87%
Healthcare 		12.61% 0.00% 36.30% 59.62%
Consumer Defense 		10.33% 0.00% 27.24% 9.94%
Energy 		8.82% 0.00% 29.22% 9.29%
Industrials 		7.97% 1.16% 32.55% 91.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.34% 0.00% 16.01% 82.69%
Basic Materials 		4.54% 0.00% 15.48% 38.14%
Utilities 		2.85% 0.00% 31.67% 55.45%
Communication Services 		1.90% 0.00% 26.62% 95.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 33.86% 98.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBPBX % Rank
US 		71.21% 0.19% 96.85% 9.29%
Non US 		1.87% 0.00% 35.45% 93.91%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBPBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		78.71% 0.00% 100.00% 5.77%
Corporate 		21.29% 0.00% 100.00% 73.08%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 92.63%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 96.47%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 96.15%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.71% 98.72%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBPBX % Rank
US 		5.73% 0.00% 91.12% 89.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.39% 98.08%

FBPBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FBPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.01% 3.35% 18.00%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.25% 86.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 80.94%

Sales Fees

FBPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FBPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FBPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 4.00% 398.00% 17.87%

FBPBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FBPBX Category Low Category High FBPBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.65% 0.00% 7.05% 17.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FBPBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FBPBX Category Low Category High FBPBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.97% -1.12% 5.55% 16.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FBPBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FBPBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Bruce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 03, 1989

32.93

32.9%

John T. Bruce, CFA, is primarily responsible for managing the FBP Appreciation & Income Opportunities Fund and has been managing the Fund since its inception in 1989. Mr. Bruce is the Sr. Managing Director of the Adviser and has been with Flippin, Bruce & Porter, Inc since the founding of the firm in 1985.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

