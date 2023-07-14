Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.1%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$34.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.3%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Appreciation Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing in a portfolio of both equity and fixed income securities. Equity securities are acquired primarily for capital appreciation or a combination of capital appreciation and income. Fixed income securities are acquired primarily for their income return and secondarily for capital appreciation. The percentage of assets invested in equity securities and fixed income securities will vary from time to time depending upon the Adviser’s judgment of general market and economic conditions, trends in yields and interest rates and changes in fiscal or monetary policies. In an attempt to reduce overall portfolio risk, provide stability, and meet its working capital needs, the Adviser may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to money market instruments. The Adviser believes that, by utilizing the investment policies described herein, the Fund’s net asset value may not rise as rapidly or as high as the stock market (as represented by the S&P 500® Index) during rising market cycles, but that during declining market cycles, the Fund would not suffer as great a decline as the S&P 500® Index.
Equity Securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. Although the Fund’s equity investments consist primarily of common stocks, it may also invest a portion of its assets in other equity securities, including ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks, straight preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and convertible bonds, that are rated at the time of purchase in the four highest grades assigned by a nationally recognized rating agency, or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs if the Adviser believes it is advisable to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities.
The Adviser seeks to acquire securities of companies which, in its judgment, are undervalued in the securities markets because they are currently “out of favor” with the market or temporarily misunderstood by the investment community. The Adviser uses fundamental analysis to select portfolio securities, focusing on long-term drivers of value that help determine investment merit.
Covered Call Options. When the Adviser believes that individual equity securities held by the Fund are approaching the top of the Adviser’s growth and price expectations, covered call options may be written (sold) against such securities and the Fund will receive a premium in return. The Fund writes options only for income generation and hedging purposes and not for speculation. The aggregate value of the underlying obligations will normally not exceed 25% of the Fund’s net assets, but may increase to 50% of net assets when, in the Adviser’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund.
Fixed Income Selection. Fixed income securities include corporate debt obligations, U.S. Government obligations and shares of ETFs that invest primarily in corporate debt obligations and U.S. Government obligations. The Fund will generally invest in securities that mature within 1 to 10 years from their date of purchase except when, in the Adviser’s opinion, long term interest rates are expected to be in a declining trend, in which case maturities may be extended longer.
|●
|Corporate Debt Obligations will consist primarily of “investment grade” securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized rating agency, or, if not rated, are of equivalent quality in the opinion of the Adviser. The Adviser may acquire debt obligations of companies and/or industries that have often been downgraded by a rating agency, generally resulting in reduced prices for such securities. The Adviser will acquire such securities after a downgrade when it believes that the company’s financial condition (and therefore its quality ratings) will improve. Such downgraded securities will usually be rated less than “A” by a rating agency.
|●
|U.S. Government Obligations include direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury and securities issued or guaranteed as to interest and principal by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government.
|Period
|FBPBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|97.75%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|67.52%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|7.93%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|33.70%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|44.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|FBPBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|17.43%
|2021
|10.5%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|3.68%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|93.99%
|2019
|2.4%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|81.09%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|5.28%
|Period
|FBPBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|95.50%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|65.81%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|7.64%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|33.58%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|35.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|FBPBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|17.43%
|2021
|10.5%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|3.68%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|93.99%
|2019
|2.4%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|81.09%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|6.04%
|FBPBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBPBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.1 M
|963 K
|126 B
|93.91%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|4
|7731
|33.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.2 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|93.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.31%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|66.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBPBX % Rank
|Stocks
|73.08%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|62.50%
|Cash
|21.19%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|1.28%
|Bonds
|5.73%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|90.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|95.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|90.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|97.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBPBX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.93%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|5.45%
|Technology
|21.72%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|19.87%
|Healthcare
|12.61%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|59.62%
|Consumer Defense
|10.33%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|9.94%
|Energy
|8.82%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|9.29%
|Industrials
|7.97%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|91.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.34%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|82.69%
|Basic Materials
|4.54%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|38.14%
|Utilities
|2.85%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|55.45%
|Communication Services
|1.90%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|95.51%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|98.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBPBX % Rank
|US
|71.21%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|9.29%
|Non US
|1.87%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|93.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBPBX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|78.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.77%
|Corporate
|21.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.08%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|92.63%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|96.47%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|96.15%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|98.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBPBX % Rank
|US
|5.73%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|89.74%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|98.08%
|FBPBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|18.00%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|86.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|80.94%
|FBPBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FBPBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FBPBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|17.87%
|FBPBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBPBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.65%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|17.20%
|FBPBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FBPBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBPBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.97%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|16.83%
|FBPBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.552
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2002
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2001
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2001
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2000
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2000
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1999
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1999
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1998
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1997
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1997
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1997
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1997
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1995
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1994
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1994
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 03, 1989
32.93
32.9%
John T. Bruce, CFA, is primarily responsible for managing the FBP Appreciation & Income Opportunities Fund and has been managing the Fund since its inception in 1989. Mr. Bruce is the Sr. Managing Director of the Adviser and has been with Flippin, Bruce & Porter, Inc since the founding of the firm in 1985.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
