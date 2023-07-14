The Appreciation Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing in a portfolio of both equity and fixed income securities. Equity securities are acquired primarily for capital appreciation or a combination of capital appreciation and income. Fixed income securities are acquired primarily for their income return and secondarily for capital appreciation. The percentage of assets invested in equity securities and fixed income securities will vary from time to time depending upon the Adviser’s judgment of general market and economic conditions, trends in yields and interest rates and changes in fiscal or monetary policies. In an attempt to reduce overall portfolio risk, provide stability, and meet its working capital needs, the Adviser may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to money market instruments. The Adviser believes that, by utilizing the investment policies described herein, the Fund’s net asset value may not rise as rapidly or as high as the stock market (as represented by the S&P 500® Index) during rising market cycles, but that during declining market cycles, the Fund would not suffer as great a decline as the S&P 500® Index.

Equity Securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. Although the Fund’s equity investments consist primarily of common stocks, it may also invest a portion of its assets in other equity securities, including ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks, straight preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and convertible bonds, that are rated at the time of purchase in the four highest grades assigned by a nationally recognized rating agency, or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs if the Adviser believes it is advisable to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities.

The Adviser seeks to acquire securities of companies which, in its judgment, are undervalued in the securities markets because they are currently “out of favor” with the market or temporarily misunderstood by the investment community. The Adviser uses fundamental analysis to select portfolio securities, focusing on long-term drivers of value that help determine investment merit.

Covered Call Options. When the Adviser believes that individual equity securities held by the Fund are approaching the top of the Adviser’s growth and price expectations, covered call options may be written (sold) against such securities and the Fund will receive a premium in return. The Fund writes options only for income generation and hedging purposes and not for speculation. The aggregate value of the underlying obligations will normally not exceed 25% of the Fund’s net assets, but may increase to 50% of net assets when, in the Adviser’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund.

Fixed Income Selection. Fixed income securities include corporate debt obligations, U.S. Government obligations and shares of ETFs that invest primarily in corporate debt obligations and U.S. Government obligations. The Fund will generally invest in securities that mature within 1 to 10 years from their date of purchase except when, in the Adviser’s opinion, long term interest rates are expected to be in a declining trend, in which case maturities may be extended longer.

● Corporate Debt Obligations will consist primarily of “investment grade” securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized rating agency, or, if not rated, are of equivalent quality in the opinion of the Adviser. The Adviser may acquire debt obligations of companies and/or industries that have often been downgraded by a rating agency, generally resulting in reduced prices for such securities. The Adviser will acquire such securities after a downgrade when it believes that the company’s financial condition (and therefore its quality ratings) will improve. Such downgraded securities will usually be rated less than “A” by a rating agency.