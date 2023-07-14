Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$1.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.5%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.47%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of smaller companies located anywhere in the world. The Fund defines smaller companies as those with market capitalizations not exceeding the lesser of (1) the highest float-adjusted market capitalization in the Fund’s benchmark, or (2) $10 billion, at the time of purchase. As of November 30, 2021 (the date of the last reconstitution of the benchmark), the largest company in the MSCI All Country World Small Cap Index had a float-adjusted market capitalization of $17.8 billion.
The securities in which the Fund invests are primarily or predominantly common stocks. The Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in the securities of companies located in emerging markets. The Fund will invest its assets in issuers located in at least three different countries (including the United States) and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities.
When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.
The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, when the investment manager believes that the market capitalization of a security has become too large, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.
|Period
|FBOGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|42.95%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|62.58%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|81.08%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|84.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|84.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|FBOGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.4%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|43.92%
|2021
|1.9%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|77.62%
|2020
|3.4%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|66.43%
|2019
|5.1%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|74.60%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|53.77%
|Period
|FBOGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|39.74%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|59.35%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|79.05%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|83.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|84.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|FBOGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.4%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|43.92%
|2021
|1.9%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|77.62%
|2020
|3.4%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|66.43%
|2019
|5.1%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|83.33%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|47.17%
|FBOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBOGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.03 B
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|20.00%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|31
|9561
|55.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|194 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|23.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.52%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|65.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBOGX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.58%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|55.00%
|Cash
|4.42%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|38.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|93.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|93.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|93.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|93.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBOGX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|30.59%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|3.13%
|Industrials
|20.17%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|43.13%
|Financial Services
|14.57%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|22.50%
|Technology
|14.04%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|69.38%
|Healthcare
|11.19%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|64.38%
|Consumer Defense
|6.33%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|13.75%
|Real Estate
|1.89%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|60.00%
|Communication Services
|0.72%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|77.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.50%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|80.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|98.75%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|97.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBOGX % Rank
|Non US
|48.04%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|33.75%
|US
|47.54%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|55.00%
|FBOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|71.25%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|60.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|98.11%
|FBOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FBOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FBOGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.47%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|17.04%
|FBOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBOGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.06%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|96.25%
|FBOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FBOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBOGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.89%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|12.10%
|FBOGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2007
14.48
14.5%
HARLAN B. HODES, CPA Executive Vice President Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Harlan B. Hodes is an executive vice president for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Hodes manages the US retail Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund and small-cap institutional portfolios, including Templeton International Smaller Companies Fund and TIF Foreign Smaller Companies Fund. In addition, he has global research responsibilities for small-cap and Asian consumer goods and small-cap cyclicals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
7.42
7.4%
David Tuttle is a vice president, and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Tuttle holds a bachelor of commerce degree (with distinction) from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), and a member of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Ms. Ylijoki has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since March 2022, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Denning has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since March 2022, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining, he was a senior research analyst at Hardman Johnston Global Advisors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
