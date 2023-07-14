Home
Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Short-Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
FBNTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.27 -0.02 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (FBNIX) Primary M (FBNTX) C (FANCX) A (FBNAX) Inst (FIKTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Short-Term Bond Fund

FBNTX | Fund

$8.27

$2.87 B

2.64%

$0.22

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$2.87 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load 1.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Short-Term Bond Fund

FBNTX | Fund

$8.27

$2.87 B

2.64%

$0.22

0.65%

FBNTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Short-Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 12, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Galusza

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in investment-grade debt securities (those of medium and high quality) of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities. Managing the fund to have similar overall interest rate risk to the Bloomberg U.S. 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index. Normally maintaining a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
Read More

FBNTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBNTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -6.3% 3.8% 44.79%
1 Yr -0.1% -11.5% 2.9% 17.19%
3 Yr -2.3%* -6.1% 1.3% 36.90%
5 Yr -0.6%* -10.6% 3.2% 16.33%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% 75.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBNTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.6% -17.7% -2.5% 4.60%
2021 -1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 72.91%
2020 0.3% -2.8% 4.6% 80.56%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 46.45%
2018 -0.1% -3.7% 0.4% 13.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBNTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -6.3% 3.8% 31.94%
1 Yr -0.1% -11.5% 1.9% 13.89%
3 Yr -2.3%* -6.1% 4.5% 37.11%
5 Yr -0.6%* -8.3% 1.7% 21.18%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 79.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBNTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.8% -17.7% -2.5% 5.13%
2021 -1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 72.73%
2020 0.3% -2.8% 4.6% 80.56%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 50.10%
2018 -0.1% -1.0% 1.3% 24.32%

NAV & Total Return History

FBNTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FBNTX Category Low Category High FBNTX % Rank
Net Assets 2.87 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 28.08%
Number of Holdings 494 4 4919 44.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 774 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 27.60%
Weighting of Top 10 27.00% 1.7% 100.0% 35.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 7.53%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 6.91%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 5.13%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 4.55%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 3.75%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 2.375% 3.12%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 2.85%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 1.98%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.62% 1.82%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 1.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FBNTX % Rank
Bonds 		89.70% 49.71% 194.71% 77.78%
Convertible Bonds 		6.35% 0.00% 27.71% 7.64%
Cash 		3.95% -102.46% 39.20% 45.31%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 90.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 92.53%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 88.02%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBNTX % Rank
Corporate 		46.53% 0.00% 100.00% 41.67%
Securitized 		25.56% 0.00% 97.27% 46.70%
Government 		23.97% 0.00% 73.63% 37.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.95% 0.00% 44.09% 53.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 90.45%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 94.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBNTX % Rank
US 		76.29% 0.00% 165.96% 70.83%
Non US 		13.41% 0.00% 72.71% 45.31%

FBNTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FBNTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 19.98% 52.61%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.19% 44.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 21.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FBNTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 1.50% 0.50% 5.75% 90.59%
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FBNTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FBNTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 2.00% 500.00% 41.43%

FBNTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FBNTX Category Low Category High FBNTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.64% 0.00% 11.01% 92.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FBNTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FBNTX Category Low Category High FBNTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.93% -1.27% 4.98% 63.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FBNTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FBNTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Galusza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2007

14.9

14.9%

Rob Galusza is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Before joining Fidelity in 1987, Mr. Galusza was an international underwriter at Chubb and Son Inc. In this capacity, he performed risk analysis on international corporations. He has been in the insu rance and investments industries since 1985. Mr. Galusza earned his bachelor of science degree in finance, with concentrations in investments and marketing, from Babson College and his master of science in finance degree from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.

Julian Potenza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2017

4.59

4.6%

Julian Potenza is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2007, Mr. Potenza was a credit analyst at Investors Bank and Trust. He has been in the investment industry since 2003. Mr. Potenza earned his bachelor of science degree in finance and economics from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He is also a CFA charterholder.

David DeBiase

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Dave DeBiase is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. DeBiase has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Before joining Fidelity in 2006, he worked as a senior structured products analyst at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He has been in the investment industry since 2000. Mr. DeBiase earned his bachelor of business science degree in accounting from Bentley College and his master of business administration degree from Boston College. He is also a CFA charterholder and a board member of the Hamilton Wenham Edfund, which provides grants to promote educational excellence within the Hamilton Wenham school district.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

