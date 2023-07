Investing in securities issued throughout the world. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Normally investing primarily in income-producing equity securities. Seeking to exceed the yield on the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) Index. Potentially investing in other types of equity securities and debt securities, including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Allocating investments across different countries and regions. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.