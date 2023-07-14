Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Balanced K6 Fund

FBKFX | Fund

$13.49

$1.12 B

1.96%

$0.26

0.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.1%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.12 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FBKFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Balanced K6 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 14, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Simmons

Fund Description

Investing approximately 60% of assets in stocks and other equity securities and the remainder in bonds and other debt securities, including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds), when its outlook is neutral. Investing at least 25% of total assets in fixed-income senior securities. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. With respect to the fund's equity investments, allocating the fund's assets across different market sectors (at present, communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities), using different Fidelity managers. With respect to the fund's equity investments, investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
Read More

FBKFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -8.3% 18.1% 2.17%
1 Yr 9.3% -13.3% 143.9% 6.24%
3 Yr 5.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 3.39%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -34.7% 92.4% 74.10%
2021 6.6% -6.1% 19.5% 4.73%
2020 6.1% -7.5% 11.8% 2.71%
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FBKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -11.9% 18.1% 2.17%
1 Yr 9.3% -13.3% 143.9% 6.22%
3 Yr 5.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 4.11%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FBKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -34.7% 92.4% 74.10%
2021 6.6% -6.1% 19.5% 4.88%
2020 6.1% -7.5% 11.8% 2.71%
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FBKFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FBKFX Category Low Category High FBKFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.12 B 658 K 207 B 48.50%
Number of Holdings 4967 2 15351 4.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 270 M 660 K 48.5 B 57.57%
Weighting of Top 10 23.40% 8.4% 105.0% 75.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.62%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 4.47%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 4.47%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 4.47%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 4.47%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 4.47%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 4.47%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 4.47%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 4.47%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 4.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FBKFX % Rank
Stocks 		70.79% 0.00% 99.40% 3.68%
Bonds 		28.34% 0.00% 116.75% 79.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.41% 0.00% 23.84% 68.62%
Cash 		0.24% -16.75% 81.51% 93.18%
Other 		0.20% -2.51% 25.19% 32.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 27.92% 57.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBKFX % Rank
Technology 		24.71% 0.00% 44.21% 12.45%
Financial Services 		13.34% 0.00% 38.77% 70.86%
Healthcare 		12.95% 0.00% 29.35% 67.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.16% 0.00% 19.36% 11.90%
Communication Services 		10.41% 0.00% 23.67% 6.70%
Industrials 		7.49% 0.00% 24.37% 90.83%
Consumer Defense 		6.50% 0.00% 19.93% 53.90%
Energy 		3.97% 0.00% 85.65% 67.85%
Real Estate 		3.13% 0.00% 65.01% 57.59%
Basic Materials 		2.78% 0.00% 33.35% 76.20%
Utilities 		2.55% 0.00% 99.55% 63.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBKFX % Rank
US 		66.24% -1.65% 98.67% 2.86%
Non US 		4.55% 0.00% 37.06% 71.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBKFX % Rank
Government 		31.58% 0.00% 97.26% 41.34%
Securitized 		29.44% 0.00% 92.13% 16.23%
Corporate 		28.18% 0.00% 98.21% 59.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.11% 0.14% 100.00% 58.39%
Municipal 		0.69% 0.00% 24.80% 26.06%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 59.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FBKFX % Rank
US 		25.55% 0.00% 62.18% 71.76%
Non US 		2.79% 0.00% 84.73% 64.67%

FBKFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FBKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.01% 17.63% 83.96%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.83% 45.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

FBKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FBKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FBKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 343.00% 52.21%

FBKFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FBKFX Category Low Category High FBKFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.96% 0.00% 8.35% 78.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FBKFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FBKFX Category Low Category High FBKFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.14% -2.34% 19.41% 50.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FBKFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FBKFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Simmons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2019

2.96

3.0%

Co-Manager(utilities sector) of FIAM. Before joining Fidelity in 2003, Mr. Simmons worked as a financial analyst at the private equity firm Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst. He has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Simmons earned his BA in finance from The University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with highest honors, and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

John Mirshekari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2019

2.96

3.0%

Mr. Mirshekari has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. He is also a member of FMR’s Stock Selector Large Cap Group.

Robert Stansky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2019

2.96

3.0%

Stansky is vice president and portfolio manager, as well a group manager of VIP Contrafund Portfolio and is responsible for assignment of managers to sectors, managing daily cash flows directing risk management and overseeing in the portfolio. He will not select individual securities in the sectors. He joined Fidelity Investments as a research analyst in 1983, and worked as a research assistant from 1984 to 1987. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Stansky managed Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1996 to 2005. Previously, he managed Fidelity Growth Company Fund, Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund, and Fidelity Growth Strategies, as well as an institutional portfolio for Fidelity. Mr. Stansky also served as an analyst and portfolio assistant on Magellan Fund and as an analyst in Fidelity's Equity research department where he managed the Select Defense & Aerospace Fund. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 1983. Mr. Stansky earned his bachelor of science degree in business from Nichols College and his master of business administration degree in finance from New York University.

Nicola Stafford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2019

2.96

3.0%

Nicola Stafford is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. She has been in the financial industry since 2001. Ms. Stafford earned her bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Jody Simes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2019

2.56

2.6%

Jody Simes is a global sector leader/analyst at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). In this role, he manages both the global energy (since 2011) and global materials (since 2006) sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios and analyzes stocks for the broader diversified portfolio management team. He has been in the investments industry since joining Fidelity in 1993. Mr. Simes earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts and his master of science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ashley Fernandes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Ashley Fernandes is the Natural Resources sector leader and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Fernandes provides research coverage for the global integrated energy and global mining companies and he manages the Fidelity Natural Resources Fund. He is also a member of Fidelity's Stock Selector Large Cap Group and is responsible for managing the energy and materials sleeves for various diversified sector-based portfolios. Mr. Fernandes is also responsible for co-managing the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Funds, VIP Balanced Portfolio, Fidelity Select and VIP Materials Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund. Additionally, he co-manages both the global energy and global materials sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Fernandes worked as a global energy analyst for Fidelity International Limited (FIL) in London from 2008 to 2013. In this capacity, he was an analyst for the U.S., Canadian, European integrated, and emerging-market energy sectors, as well as small- and mid-cap international exploration and production (E&P) companies. Before joining Fidelity in 2013, Mr. Fernandes worked as an associate in Private Equity. He has been in the financial industry since 2001. Mr. Fernandes earned his bachelor of commerce degree, with honors, from Queen’s University, and his master of business administration degree from London Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Melissa Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Sean Gavin is portfolio manager of the fund, which he has managed since April 2017. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. Gavin has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Ali Khan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2022

0.36

0.4%

Ali Khan is a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. In this role, Mr. Khan manages Fidelity Information Technology Central Fund, along with the technology sleeves of the FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core Fund and the IT and Telecom sleeves of the Fidelity Stock Selector Mid-Cap Fund. He also manages the Fidelity Select Software and IT services portfolio and provides research coverage for the software industry including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, and Salesforce.com. Additionally, he co-manages the Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Khan earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and political science from Amherst College.

Priyanshu Bakshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2022

0.36

0.4%

Priyanshu Bakshi joined Fidelity Investments in 2015. Mr. Bakshi has worked as a research analyst, sector leader, and portfolio manager.

Matthew Drukker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2022

0.36

0.4%

Matthew Drukker is portfolio manager of Fidelity Management & Research Company. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in August 2008 as a research analyst, Mr. Drukker was an investment banker at Sander O'Neill in New York from 1999 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

