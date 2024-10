Sonu Kalra is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Kalra is lead portfolio manager of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund, Blue Chip Growth ETF, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Commingled Pool.