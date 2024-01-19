The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a combination of U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) equity and debt securities and cash. The Fund’s asset allocation process utilizes information from the Fund’s sub-adviser, First Foundation Advisors (“FFA” or the “Sub-Adviser”), to diversify holdings across these asset classes and to adjust the asset class weightings based on market and economic conditions. The Fund may also use various types of derivatives (such as options, futures and options on futures) to gain exposure to certain types of securities as an alternative to investing directly in such securities, to manage currency exposure and interest rate exposure (also known as duration), and to manage exposure to credit quality. The Fund may hedge a portion of its foreign currency risk but is not required to do so.

Brookmont Capital Management, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), has allocated all the assets of the Fund to be managed/advised by FFA. The Fund invests in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks, principally for their capital appreciation potential and investment-grade debt securities principally for their income potential. The Fund invests in cash principally for the preservation of capital, income potential or maintenance of liquidity. Within each asset class, the portfolio managers primarily use active security selection to choose securities based on the perceived merits of individual issuers, although portfolio managers of different asset classes or strategies may place different emphasis on the various characteristics of a company (as identified below) during the selection process. If the portfolio managers believe market conditions provide for attractive valuations relative to more liquid investments, the Fund may also invest in or hold illiquid or restricted securities. The Fund may focus in a particular sector or sectors of the economy, the risks of which are disclosed in the “Principal Risks” section below.

The Fund may pursue a “growth style” of investing, meaning that the Fund may invest in equity securities of companies that the Sub-Adviser believes will increase their earnings at a certain rate that is generally higher than the rate expected for non-growth companies. The Fund may also engage in value investing. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book value, revenues or cash flow.

The portfolio managers seek to identify equity securities of companies with characteristics such as:

● strong earnings growth

● favorable valuation

● a presence in successful industries

● high quality management focused on generating shareholder value

● large or medium capitalization (meaning a market capitalization of $2 billion or more)

The portfolio managers seek to identify debt securities with characteristics such as:

● attractive yields and prices

● the potential for capital appreciation

● reasonable credit quality (typically investment grade debt securities, such as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities and money market instruments)

The portfolio managers may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, or when valuation becomes excessive and more attractive alternatives are identified.

The portion of the Fund invested in debt securities normally has a weighted average maturity of approximately five to ten years, but is subject to no limitation with respect to the maturities of the instruments in which it may invest.

The Fund may also invest to a lesser extent in high yield securities (also known as “junk securities”), equity and debt securities of companies that are located in emerging market countries, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds to gain exposure to securities, including those of U.S. issuers that are principally engaged in or related to the real estate industry and to securities in emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to companies that operate in the Communications Sector and Real Estate sector.