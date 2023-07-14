Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$863 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.24%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities whose interest is free from federal income taxes, including the federal alternative minimum tax. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that pay interest free from the personal income taxes, if any, of Arizona. Although the Fund tries to invest all of its assets in tax-free securities, it is possible that up to 20% of the Fund's net assets may be in securities that pay interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax and, although not anticipated, in securities that pay interest subject to other federal or state income taxes.
The Fund only buys municipal securities rated, at the time of purchase, in one of the top four ratings categories by one or more U.S. nationally recognized rating services (or unrated or short-term rated securities of comparable credit quality).
The Fund also may invest up to 35% of its total assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories.
Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of municipal securities that finance different types of projects, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.
The investment manager selects securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund’s range of allowable investments and typically invests with a long-term time horizon. This means it generally holds securities in the Fund’s portfolio for income purposes, although the investment manager may sell a security at any time if it believes it could help the Fund meet its goal. With a focus on income, individual securities are considered for purchase or sale based on various factors and considerations, including credit profile, risk, structure, pricing, portfolio impact, duration management, restructuring, opportunistic trading and tax loss harvesting opportunities.
|Period
|FAZQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|53.02%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|79.30%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|86.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|66.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|57.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAZQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|70.52%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|65.59%
|2020
|0.6%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|44.22%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|48.96%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|FAZQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAZQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|863 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|32.98%
|Number of Holdings
|205
|1
|14000
|57.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|184 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|21.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.27%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|35.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAZQX % Rank
|Bonds
|101.13%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|4.64%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|94.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|93.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|93.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|94.13%
|Cash
|-1.13%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|95.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAZQX % Rank
|Municipal
|100.00%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|16.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|93.09%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|99.30%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|93.09%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|93.43%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|93.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAZQX % Rank
|US
|97.53%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|38.70%
|Non US
|3.60%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|22.84%
|FAZQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|37.08%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|74.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|62.68%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|82.21%
|FAZQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|54.95%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FAZQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAZQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.24%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|51.58%
|FAZQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAZQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.16%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|24.93%
|FAZQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FAZQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAZQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.23%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|34.10%
|FAZQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Mr. Conn has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc since November 2020. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Sperry has been an analyst or portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1996. Sperry holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Mr. Bonelli is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
John Wiley, Senior Vice President, has been a lead portfolio manager since 1993. Wiley has been an analyst or portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1989. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
